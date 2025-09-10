'Biggest Fight In A Decade': Crawford Targets History Against Canelo Khaleej Times

Terence Crawford said he is embracing the magnitude of his upcoming showdown with Canelo Alvarez on Saturday in Las Vegas, calling it the biggest fight in boxing in "probably a decade" as he bids to become the first male boxer to be undisputed in three weight classes.

Crawford, who faces Alvarez for the super middleweight title, said his preparation has remained consistent despite having to move up two weight classes to challenge the Mexican superstar in a bout that will be streamed live on Netflix.

"Same song, just a little higher tone," he told Reuters in an interview on Tuesday.

The 37-year-old American praised Alvarez's experience while backing his own tools to carry the night.

"Canelo is very experienced. I'm very experienced as well. You got two experienced fighters going head-to-head. The best man is going to win," he said, adding that his footwork and speed could be decisive.

Crawford dismissed concerns about a potential pro-Alvarez crowd at the 65,000-capacity Allegiant Stadium, which is home to the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders.

The fight falls on Mexican Independence Day weekend and the Nevada city has a large and growing Mexican population.

"I've been in hostile territory before. This is nothing new for me," he said.

"They can't fight for him."

Crawford (41-0, 31 KOs) said beating Alvarez (63-2-2, 39 KOs) would cap a journey that began in the rough neighborhoods of Omaha, Nebraska, and elevated him to a place in boxing history as the only male fighter to become undisputed champion in two weight classes.

"It definitely would be the highlight of my career, the biggest win of my career by far," he said.

Crawford spoke respectfully of the Mexican champion.

"I admire his whole career. He and his team have done a tremendous job," he said, adding that after he wins the battle, he will wish Alvarez "nothing but the best."

While calling Alvarez his toughest test "on paper," Crawford said the true measure would come on fight night. He cited family, legacy, and history as his motivations.

"It's the daughters, it's legacy, it's becoming the first male boxer to become undisputed in three weight classes. It's all of it."

Crawford said his fight week buildup would consist of "media and chill" and predicted how the bout would end: "Victory. A good victory."

He added that he hopes the aftermath cements his place in the sport.

"They're going to be saying that I'm the greatest of this generation and this era."