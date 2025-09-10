Asia Cup: Afghanistan Coach Trott Wants Improvement After Patchy Win Over Hong Kong Khaleej Times
Afghanistan coach Jonathan Trott demanded improvement from his team after an unsteady batting performance in Tuesday's Asia Cup victory against minnows Hong Kong in Abu Dhabi.
Afghanistan were 95-6 in 13 overs before dropped catches allowed them to post a match-winning total of 188-6 after electing to bat in the tournament opener.Recommended For You
Opener Sediqullah Atal topscored with 73 but was spilled three times, including in the very first over.
"We were a bit fortunate with a few dropped catches that sort of let us off. We need to make sure we improve on a few areas for the rest of the group games," Trott said after Afghanistan's 94-run win.
"We've got a few days off now. We've had a hectic schedule, six games in 12 days. So this is a good win. An important game for us and glad we've won it in the style we have."
Azmatullah Omarzai smashed 53 off 21 runs before they returned to restrict Hong Kong to 94-9.
Afghanistan were playing less than 48 hours after their loss to Pakistan in the final of a tri-series in Sharjah on Sunday.
Their next match is against Bangladesh on September 16 and Trott said their batters should take more responsibility going forward.
"For me, it's important some of our players need to get in some form and need to start getting runs. That's very important," the former England batter said.
"I would like us to have batted better. But then the way Sediq played and the way Azmat came in and hit the ball showed us it's a pretty good pitch.
"I'm fairly happy with the total that we got, but there are still things we need to work on and make sure we're ready for the rest of the games."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- From Zero To Crypto Hero In 25 Minutes: Changelly Introduces A Free Gamified Crash Course
- Bitmex And Tradingview Announce Trading Campaign, Offering 100,000 USDT In Rewards And More
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- Japan Halal Food Market Size To Surpass USD 323.6 Billion By 2033 With A CAGR Of 8.1%
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.6 Million As Exchange Demo Launches
- DOLLUM Expands Wallet Opportunities, Introducing New Security Features Following The DOL Token Sale
CommentsNo comment