Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
UAE Parliament Speaker Condemns Israeli Attack In Qatar

2025-09-10 02:27:05
Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), sent a message of solidarity to Hassan bin Abdullah Al Ghanim, Speaker of Qatar's Shura Council, expressing the UAE's full backing for all measures taken by Qatar to confront the repercussions of the Israeli brutal aggression.

The Speaker of the Federal National Council also expressed his confidence that Qatar, with its history, the wisdom of its leadership and its deep Arab roots, will emerge stronger and more resilient.

Ghobash and the FNC members strongly condemned the cowardly Israeli attack on Qatar's sovereignty and territorial integrity, calling it a blatant crime against international law, the UN Charter and the principles of state sovereignty.

“This reckless aggression and hostile approach undermine stability across the entire region,” Ghobash said, stressing that it not only targeted Qatar but also directly threatened the security of the Gulf Cooperation Council, the Arab world, and broader regional and international stability.

He also extended his sincere condolences on the martyrdom of a member of the Internal Security Force as a result of the attack.

