South Korea Overturns 60-Year Ruling On Woman's Self-Defence Case
A South Korean court acquitted on Wednesday a woman convicted six decades ago for defending herself against sexual violence, after she challenged the ruling inspired by the country's #MeToo movement.
Choi Mal-ja was 19 in 1964 when she was attacked by a 21-year-old man in the southern town of Gimhae.Recommended For You
He pinned her to the ground and repeatedly forced his tongue into her mouth, at one point blocking her nose to stop her from breathing, according to court records.
Choi managed to break free by biting off about 1.5 centimetres (0.6 inches) of his tongue.
In one of South Korea's most contentious rulings on sexual violence, the aggressor received only six months in prison, suspended for two years, for trespassing and intimidation -- but not attempted rape.
But Choi, now 79, was convicted of causing grievous bodily harm and handed a 10-month prison sentence, suspended for two years.
That decision was overturned Wednesday by the Busan District Court which ruled her actions "constitute justifiable self-defence" under South Korean law.
Choi's actions at the time are now "deemed an attempt to escape an unjust infringement on her bodily integrity and sexual self-determination", the court said in a statement sent to AFP.
The ruling overturns Choi's 1965 conviction, when the court found her actions had "exceeded the reasonable bounds of legally permissible self-defence".
- 'Source of hope' -
Wearing a bright pink blazer, Choi beamed as supporters handed her multiple bouquets after the ruling.
Women's rights activists and her supporters celebrated, many visibly emotional, waving a placard that read, "Choi Mal-ja did it!"
"Sixty-one years ago, in a situation where I could understand nothing, the victim became the perpetrator, and my fate was sealed as a criminal," Choi said in a press conference following the ruling.
"For the victims who shared the same fate as mine, I wanted to be a source of hope for them," she said.
Choi's appeal gained momentum after the #MeToo movement, which took off globally in 2017, inspired her to seek justice.
In South Korea, massive women's rights protests have led to victories on issues ranging from abortion access to tougher penalties for spycam crimes.
Choi filed for a retrial in 2020, but lower courts initially rejected her petition.
After years of campaigning and an appeal, South Korea's top court finally ordered a retrial in 2024.
Her lawyers said they now plan to seek compensation from the state for the damages she suffered from her conviction six decades ago.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- From Zero To Crypto Hero In 25 Minutes: Changelly Introduces A Free Gamified Crash Course
- Bitmex And Tradingview Announce Trading Campaign, Offering 100,000 USDT In Rewards And More
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- Japan Halal Food Market Size To Surpass USD 323.6 Billion By 2033 With A CAGR Of 8.1%
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.6 Million As Exchange Demo Launches
- DOLLUM Expands Wallet Opportunities, Introducing New Security Features Following The DOL Token Sale
CommentsNo comment