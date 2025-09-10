Qatar Suspends Talabat Services For A Week For 'Misleading' Consumers
Qatar's Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) has suspended food delivery platform Talabat's services for one week over concerns that it displayed false information, misleading consumers.
The Ministry, in a statement, said that an administrative closure was imposed on the company as a penalty for displaying or describing goods with false or misleading information, which led to deceiving consumers and obtaining their money unlawfully, without guaranteeing service.
The company was found in violation of Articles (7) and (11) of Law No. (8) of 2008 on Consumer Protection and its executive regulations, the Ministry stated.
