Free Laptops In UAE Govt Schools: Students Given List Of Activities Forbidden On Devices

Students across government schools in the UAE are required to sign a pledge committing to the safe and responsible use of laptops provided to them free of charge from Grade 5 onwards.

Khaleej Times has reviewed an agreement consisting of 23 provisions that outline the student's responsibilities for the laptop and the prohibitions against its improper use.

Students are prohibited from sharing others' personal information, using the network or devices for commercial, political, or illegal purposes, or accessing pornographic or inappropriate content.

They are also forbidden from attempting to access unauthorized accounts or data. Misuse further includes harassment, hate speech, or any action that disrupts or damages the school's network and devices.

Downloading or installing unapproved software or copyrighted material without permission is strictly prohibited.

The agreement also ensures that students do not become distracted by entertainment applications and electronic games, as downloading entertainment programs or any software unrelated to educational purposes is not allowed.

Both the student and their guardian must sign this pledge, agreeing to comply with the policy. In case of violations, the school has the right to impose disciplinary measures to promote digital responsibility and ensure the safe return of devices.

Moreover, the agreement stipulates the return of laptops if a student moves to a non-Ministry of Education school. Each device is covered by a four-year warranty from the date of receipt, though replacements are not provided for theft, loss, or damage.

New academic year

Khaleej Times reported previously that, as the academic year began, preparations had been made, with 46,888 laptops distributed and 5,560 school buses deployed. Over 10 million textbooks have been printed for more than 1 million students returning after the summer break. Additionally, nine new schools will welcome over 25,000 students, supported by more than 800 new teachers.

Maintenance work has also been conducted at 465 schools across the UAE, with 25,345 new students joining the education system, further bolstered by the recruitment of 830 new teachers and staff. This comprehensive approach underscores the UAE's commitment to enhancing educational resources and fostering responsible digital citizenship among students.