UAE: 11 Unlicensed Domestic Worker Hiring Agencies Closed In Abu Dhabi

Authorities in the UAE have shut down 11 unlicensed domestic worker recruitment offices in Al Ain following“numerous complaints” from residents. The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE), which took the action in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Registration Authority (ADRA), said the offices were found operating without a licence or under permits issued outside Abu Dhabi.

Legal, administrative and financial penalties have been imposed, and the cases referred to the Public Prosecution. Residents had complained about the offices' failure to meet commitments to families and employers.

MoHRE said it would continue monitoring recruitment offices across the UAE to ensure compliance, urging the public to deal only with licensed providers. A full list of licensed offices is available on its website. Reports of violations can be filed through MoHRE's digital channels, hotline 600590000, or the toll-free Labour Claims and Advisory Centre on 80084.

Earlier this year, MoHRE penalised 40 domestic worker recruitment offices nationwide after confirming around 140 violations, and shut down 77 unauthorised social media accounts in cooperation with the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA).