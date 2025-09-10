UAE President Visits Qatar After Israel Strikes In Doha
UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has landed in Qatar, a day after Israel launched strikes against Hamas leaders in Doha.
WAM reported that the UAE President was in Qatar on a "fraternal visit".
Qatar Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received him and his delegation on their arrival at Hamad International Airport in Doha.
Also present to receive the UAE President were Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani, Personal Representative of the Emir; Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; along with a number of sheikhs, ministers and senior officials.
On Tuesday, Israel launched an airstrike on a building in Qatar to kill Hamas leaders in Doha, escalating its military action in the Middle East. Hamas said that five of its members had been killed in the attack, and added that Israel had failed in what Hamas called an attempt to assassinate the group's ceasefire negotiation team.
Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said the airstrikes threatened to derail the peace talks Qatar has been mediating between Hamas and Israel.
The attack was condemned by the UAE , Saudi Arabia, Egypt and the European Union.
(With inputs from WAM)
