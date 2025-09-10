Dubai: Motorcyclist Dies On Sheikh Zayed Road After Crashing Into Truck

A motorcyclist died this morning on Sheikh Zayed Road after crashing into a stationary truck, Dubai Police said Wednesday. The fatal accident occurred after the truck made an unsafe stop on the hard shoulder due to a technical malfunction, and the approaching motorcyclist, caught off guard, lost control and collided with the truck. The crash was reported just before the Arabian Ranches Bridge heading towards Abu Dhabi.

Brigadier Juma bin Suwaidan, Director of the General Department of Traffic, explained that the crash resulted from a combination of factors: the truck's unsafe stop on the hard shoulder and the motorcyclist's lack of attention. The rider suffered fatal injuries at the scene.

Brigadier bin Suwaidan emphasised that stopping on the hard shoulder unnecessarily is one of the most dangerous traffic offences, often leading to serious crashes. He clarified that the road shoulder is designated strictly for emergencies such as sudden vehicle breakdowns or urgent medical situations and must not be used for any other purpose.

He added that“near-daily” accidents occur because of unsafe stops on road shoulders, underscoring the need to raise driver awareness on avoiding these areas except in extreme circumstances. It is a serious traffic offence in Dubai, with fines of thousands of dirhams, black points, and potential vehicle impoundment.

Motorists should take precautions such as moving their vehicle to the far-right safe lane and avoiding hazardous stopping points on highways.

Brigadier bin Suwaidan also stressed the importance of checking a vehicle's condition before setting out to prevent unexpected breakdowns, and of using safety measures such as hazard lights and warning triangles to alert oncoming traffic.

He further warned that speeding and failing to maintain a safe following distance significantly increase the risk of accidents, urging drivers to adhere to legal speed limits and remain vigilant, particularly in high-traffic areas.

Highlighting driver distraction as another major cause of serious crashes, he called on motorists to stay fully focused on the road and avoid distractions such as mobile phones or interacting with passengers. The major traffic offence comes with penalties such as fines and vehicle impoundment.

Brigadier bin Suwaidan reaffirmed that compliance with traffic laws and regulations is the only way to protect lives and property.“Dubai Police will continue to enforce strict penalties against violators, especially those committing dangerous offences that endanger the lives of others,” he said, urging all road users to cooperate with the authorities in ensuring public safety and reducing traffic accidents.