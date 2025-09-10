35 Dead, 131 Wounded In Israeli Strikes On Yemen: Houthi Health Ministry

The Israeli attack on Yemen's Sanaa has killed and wounded several people. According to the Houthi health ministry, 35 have been killed, while 131 have been wounded in the strikes.

"Martyrs, wounded, and several homes damaged as a result of the Israeli attack on the Moral Guidance Headquarters," the Houthi-run Al-Masirah television reported.

"Israeli aggression on the capital Sanaa," the television channel reported on Telegram on Wednesday, a day after Israel targeted Hamas leaders in Qatar.

A large plume of grey smoke billowed above Sanaa as the sound of strikes echoed across the city, controlled by the Iran-backed Houthis for more than a decade.

According to sources quoted by Reuters, the strike on Yemen targeted Houthi Ministry of Defense. The air strikes on Yemen hit Houthi armed forces building, reported AFP.

The Israeli military has confirmed attacking Yemen in a statement. "A short while ago, the IAF (Israeli air force) struck military targets belonging to the Houthi terrorist regime in the areas of Sanaa and Al-Jawf in Yemen," a military statement said, adding that the targets included "military camps in which operatives of the terrorist regime were identified, the Houthi's military public relations headquarters and a fuel storage facility that was used by the terrorist regime".

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tweeted soon after, confirming the strike on Yemen, emphasising that they will "continue to strike" anyone who attacks them.

"A few days ago, we eliminated most of the members of the Houthi terror government. In response, the Houthis fired at Ramon Airport two days ago. This did not weaken our resolve - we struck them again today from the air, targeting their terror facilities, terror bases with many terrorists, and other installations as well. We will continue to strike. Anyone who attacks us, anyone who harms us - we will reach them," his post on X read.

This strike follows Israel's attack in Qatar on Tuesday, which targeted Hamas leadership in Doha.

The latest attack comes days after a drone launched from Yemen wounded a man when it struck Ramon airport in southern Israel. Last month, Israeli strikes killed the Huthi prime minister and 11 other senior officials - the most high-ranking assassinations since Israel and the Huthis began exchanging fire over the Gaza war.