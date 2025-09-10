Dubai Announces Stricter Eligibility Criteria, 90-Day Resignation Rule For Teachers

New qualifications, experience, and conduct requirements, along with a 90-day rule for teachers who resign mid-term, are among the latest measures introduced by Dubai's Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) to strengthen staffing in private schools.

All new teachers must meet KHDA-approved qualifications, experience, and conduct standards, including those teaching Arabic and Islamic Studies. Existing teachers who remain at their current school have until September 2028 to meet the new requirements, while schools that begin the academic year in April have until April 2029.

Teachers and school leaders who leave in the middle of an academic term or semester – whether or not they complete their notice period – must wait 90 days before taking up a new teaching role at another private school in Dubai. This rule does not apply to teachers who complete their notice periods and leave at the end of a term or semester.

The new measures come as KHDA released the Technical Guide for Appointing Teaching Staff in Private Schools in Dubai, which applies to all private schools and is effective immediately for new and transferring educators. The guide aims to improve teacher quality and reduce mid-year turnover.

Other key features include:

Mandatory appointment notices: Schools must apply for an Appointment Notice for every teacher and school leader. This formalises their commitment to a specific school and is required again if the teacher moves to another private school in Dubai. The Appointment Notice replaces the Appointment Letter previously issued by KHDA.

Exit surveys for departing staff: All teachers and school leaders leaving a private school must complete a KHDA Exit Survey before a new Appointment Notice can be issued. The data will help KHDA and schools better understand teacher turnover trends.

Code of conduct and safeguarding training: All educators must complete induction training before beginning any teaching role, covering safeguarding, inclusion, UAE values, and professional ethics. A signed Code of Conduct is required for all teachers.

Dr Amna Almaazmi, CEO of Growth and Human Development at KHDA, said:“These new guidelines represent a major step toward creating a stable and supportive environment for teachers and school communities, while ensuring all educators meet consistent, high-quality standards. By reinforcing clear expectations for recruitment, conduct, and accountability, the guides support school leaders, protect student well-being, and strengthen Dubai's position as a global destination for exceptional education and talent. Just as we support our students, we must also support and retain the teachers who guide them.”

The guide is now available on the KHDA website, with briefing sessions planned for schools, HR professionals, and governing boards to support implementation.