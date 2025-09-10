New Song 'Panwadi' Brings Festival Fever To 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari'
After the runaway success of Bijuria, the makers of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari have dropped another chartbuster, Panwadi. Packed with high-octane beats, vibrant choreography, and a star-studded cast, the celebration anthem is poised to dominate playlists ahead of the film's worldwide release on October 2, 2025.
Sung by regional music powerhouses Khesari Lal Yadav and Masoom Sharma, with support from Pritam, Dev Negi, Nikhita Gandhi, and Akasa Singh, the track is composed by A.P.S with lyrics by Jairaj. The song bursts with euphoric rhythms that capture the spirit of desi festivity.
On screen, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, and Rohit Saraf light up the frame with choreography that feels more like a festival than a film shoot.
Khesari Lal and Masoom Sharma echo the same spirit, calling the track an unforgettable, energetic celebration of colour and joy.
With Panwadi, director Shashank Khaitan and Dharma Productions, the makers of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari continue to set the stage for a musical blockbuster.
