Saudi Crown Prince Affirms Kingdom's Unlimited Support For Qatar

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Riyadh: Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud strongly condemned the recent Israeli attack on the State of Qatar, affirming the Kingdom's unlimited support for any measures Qatar deems necessary.



Speaking at the opening of the second year of the Shura Council's ninth session, the Crown Prince said that Saudi Arabia rejects and condemns the Israeli occupation's aggression in the region, including the latest brutal attack on Qatar.

Saudi Arabia condemns, denounces brutal Israeli aggression and blatant violation of Qatar's sovereignty

This requires coordinated Arab, Islamic, and international action to confront such aggression and to impose international measures that can halt and deter the occupation's criminal practices aimed at destabilizing regional security and stability, he added, affirming Riyadh will stand with Qatar without limits and place all its capabilities at its disposal.



The Crown Prince also reaffirmed the Kingdom's condemnation of the ongoing Israeli assaults on the Palestinian people in Gaza, particularly the continued acts of starvation and forced displacement.



He stressed that Gaza is Palestinian land, and the rights of its people are inalienable. No aggression can strip them of those rights, nor can threats erase them. Saudi Arabia's position remains firm - to protect those rights and work seriously to prevent their violation, he added.



His Royal Highness reiterated Saudi Arabia's commitment to the 2002 Arab Peace Initiative, launched by the Kingdom and later endorsed internationally as a framework for a two-state solution. He described the initiative as an unprecedented pathway toward the realization of a sovereign Palestinian state.



He also noted that the Kingdom's diplomatic efforts have led to a growing number of countries recognizing the State of Palestine. He highlighted the success of the recent High-level International Conference for the Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine and the Implementation of the Two-State Solution held in New York, calling it an unprecedented gathering that has significantly strengthened international consensus around the peace initiative.