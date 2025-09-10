Things To Do This Weekend In Qatar (September 11-13, 2025)
Doha, Qatar: This weekend promises something for everyone, offering a rich platter of activities to satisfy diverse tastes spanning across music, culture, and entertainment.
Doha Shopping Trade Fair
Until September 13, 2025
Saturday to Thursday: 10am – 10pm; Friday: 3pm – 10pm
Katara Cultural Village
Shop until you drop at the Doha Shopping Trade Fair at Katara.
Japan-Qatar Illustration Contest 2025
Until September 20, 2025
12am – 11:59pm
No location
Sponsored by the Embassy of Japan in Qatar, Geekdom, Nakama, and the Japanese Club of Qatar University. Show off your art skills for a chance for your art to be featured at the Japanese embassy's gallery, its social media pages, and at Geekdom in November. Find out more about submission rules and methods here .
Art Land at Tawar Mall
September 12, 2025
6:30pm
Tawar Mall, Doha
Let your children have a great time this weekend at Art Land, with clown shows, creative workshops, and meet and greets with their favorite characters. Free to attend.
Qatar Philharmonic Presents: Spanish Impressions
September 11, 2025
7:30pm
Qatar National Convention Centre, Auditorium 3
Enjoy an evening of vivid musical storytelling as conductor Elias Grandy brings his usual flair to this Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra in a programme. The concert begins with Friedrich Gulda's Concerto for Cello and Wind Orchestra, featuring QPO's Hassan Moataz El Molla, blending classical tradition with elements of jazz, funk, and improvisation.
Following that will be the rich sounds of Spain, with Manuel de Falla's Three-Cornered Hat Suites. The night reaches its finale with Rimsky-Korsakov's Capriccio Espagnol, an orchestral brilliance infused with Spanish dances and melodies. Tickets here .
Family Day: The Blessings of Quranic Plants and Their Meanings
September 13, 2025
3pm-5pm
Museum of Islamic Art
In collaboration with the Qur'anic Botanic Garden, Qatar's Museum of Islamic Art at MIA invites you and your family to learn about the significance of Islamic plants and their representation in Islamic art and traditions. Free to attend.
S'hail: Katara International Hunting and Falconry Exhibition
Until September 14, 2025
Saturday to Thursday: 10am – 10pm; Friday: 2pm – 10pm
Katara Cultural Village
The Cultural Village Foundation - Katara is preparing to launch the ninth edition of the Katara International Hunting and Falcons Exhibition (S'hail 2025).
This year's edition will feature an expanded exhibition space and unprecedented international participation, underscoring its growing global stature. Read more here .
Sustainable Interactive Pavilion
Until September, 20
9am – 9m
Doha Festival City
On the occasion of World Cleanup Day, the Ministry of Municipality invites you to visit the Sustainable Interactive Pavilion. Enjoy interactive activities, competitions, gifts, and awareness sessions. Free entry.
