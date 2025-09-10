KLC INVESTORS: Kirby Mcinerney LLP Reminds Kindercare Learning Companies, Inc. Investors Of Important Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- If you have suffered a loss on your KinderCare Learning Companies, Inc. (“KinderCare” or the“Company”) (NYSE:KLC) investment, contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at ... , or fill out the contact form below to discuss your rights or interests in the securities fraud class action lawsuit at no cost.

Investors have until October 14, 2025 to ask the Court to appoint them as lead plaintiff.

[CONTACT THE FIRM IF YOU SUFFERED A LOSS]

What Happened?

In KinderCare's IPO on October 8, 2024, the Company issued 27 million shares of common stock at $24.00 per share.

According to the complaint, on April 3, 2025, research analyst Edwin Dorsey published a report about KinderCare titled“Problems at KinderCare Learning Companies (KLC)” in a newsletter known as“The Bear Cave” describing alleged instances of health and safety protocol violations and intentional child abuse.

Since the IPO, the price of KinderCare stock has fallen from the $24 per share IPO price to close at $9.81 on August 12, 2025.

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased securities during the period of October 6, 2024 through August 12, 2025, inclusive (“the Class Period”). The class action lawsuit alleges that KinderCare's IPO offering documents contained material misrepresentations about KinderCare's business by failing to disclose: (i) numerous incidents of child abuse, neglect, and harm had occurred at KinderCare facilities; and (ii) that KinderCare did not provide the“highest quality care possible” at its facilities, and, indeed, in numerous instances had failed to provide even basic care, meet minimum standards in the child care industry, or comply with the laws and regulations governing the care of children.

[CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THE CLASS ACTION]

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs' law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm's efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP's website .

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Kirby McInerney LLP

Thomas W. Elrod, Esq.

212-699-1180



...