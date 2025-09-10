Warp Launches“Warpwarden” A Suite Of Security Measures Across Its Asset-Light Network

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Always-on computer vision, item and shipment level scan events, AI-powered security, and network redundancy deliver enterprise-grade reliability for shippers

Los Angeles, CA, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Warp , an innovative, enterprise freight transportation service powered by advanced technology, today announced the launch of“WarpWarden”, a suite of enhanced tracking, security, and operational oversight measures for its logistics solutions, designed to deliver enterprise-grade performance without owning physical assets. Warp combines always-on computer vision, item and shipment level scan events, picture capture at every touchpoint, AI-powered data security, and network redundancy to provide reliable service while protecting customer data and assets.

Fixing the Freight Experience Through Best-in-Class Oversight

Modern shippers face numerous challenges, including missed pickups, vague tracking, inconsistent service, and exposure to delays or data breaches. The WarpWarden suite includes the following:



Always On Computer Vision: Continuously monitors pallets across the network

Scan Events on Item and Shipment Level: Ensures full visibility and accountability

Picture Capture at Every Touchpoint: Transparent documentation for each shipment

AI-Powered Data Security: Protects sensitive consumer data while maintaining operational efficiency

Carrier and Provider Vetting: Ensures all partners meet Warp's best-in-class standards

Contingency Planning, Digital and Physical: Redundant systems and proactive strategies keep shipments on track

Network Redundancy: Multiple pathways prevent disruptions Certification and Compliance: TSA Pre Check for air cargo, physical security, and regulatory adherence

“Quality isn't defined by owned assets like trucks and warehouses, it's defined by the control we maintain at every step of the shipment,” said Daniel Sokolovsky , Co-Founder and CEO, Warp .“Today's shippers face bigger challenges than ever before. Legacy systems and fragmented processes make it harder to deliver on customer expectations, but with real-time visibility and proactive control, we can ensure shipments move with the reliability, speed, and flexibility modern supply chains demand.”

“Warp operates a vehicle-agnostic, technology-driven network that combines full-stack freight solutions with operational rigor. Warp enforces best-in-class tracking, security, and compliance standards, providing scalable, reliable service with end-to-end visibility,” said Troy Lester , Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer, Warp .

“After submitting over a dozen contingency plans for the largest shippers over the last four years, we are often called upon at the last minute to step in and execute flawlessly,” said Diep Nguyen , Chief Technology Officer, Warp .“Our technology and operational expertise allow us to perform perfectly under pressure, ensuring shipments move on time and securely, even in unexpected situations.”

About Warp

Warp is a tech-powered freight network focused on modernizing U.S. freight transportation. By connecting shippers, cross-docks, and carriers through a unified operating system, Warp enables flexible, efficient, and fully visible freight movement. Built by veteran logistics operators who have lived the breakdowns of legacy networks, Warp leverages always-on computer vision, AI-powered data security, intelligent cross-docking, network redundancy, and best-in-class carrier vetting to ensure fast, reliable, and protected freight solutions.

To learn more, visit

CONTACT: Stephanie Levinson, Director of Media Relations Warp ...