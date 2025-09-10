MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ROCHESTER, N.Y., Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What steps can Rochester homeowners take to protect their homes from water damage? The HelloNation article How Rochester Homeowners Can Prevent Flood Damage with Better Drainag explores that question with insights from Plumbing Expert Catrina Aubry, President of Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Rochester. Her guidance outlines how regular upkeep, smart design, and modern safeguards reduce the risk of costly flooding.

Flood risk is a daily reality in Rochester, where Lake Ontario, the Genesee River, and harsh seasonal weather combine to create constant pressure on drainage systems. When water is not redirected effectively, it can seep into basements, stress plumbing, or weaken foundations. As Aubry explains in the HelloNation feature, insurance often does not fully cover these damages, leaving homeowners with steep out-of-pocket costs.

According to the article, early signs of drainage problems are often subtle. Standing water in a yard, musty odors in a basement, or slow-draining sinks and tubs can all point to issues that require attention. Ignoring these signals can lead to more serious flooding when heavy rain or snowmelt pushes water beyond what the system can handle.

Routine maintenance provides the first line of defense. Keeping gutters and downspouts clear ensures water flows away from the home. Extending downspouts and adjusting yard grading prevent water from pooling near basement walls. In older neighborhoods, creating shallow trenches or berms can redirect water safely. Aubry emphasizes that these steps, while simple, create significant protection for homeowners.

Beyond landscaping, modern equipment strengthens flood resilience. Sump pumps remove rising water from basements, while battery backups keep them running during storm-related power outages. Backwater valves stop sewage from backing into homes when municipal systems are overwhelmed. These safeguards, Aubry explains, provide homeowners with critical protection during extreme conditions.

The HelloNation feature also highlights the growing role of technology in preventing water damage. Leak detectors and smart water sensors can alert homeowners to trouble before it becomes severe. Combined with structural improvements like French drains, retention areas, or permeable pavers, these measures give water safe pathways away from the home, lowering the chance of flooding.

Aubry stresses that prevention costs far less than recovery. Standard insurance policies often exclude flood-related damage, leaving families responsible for expensive repairs. By investing in proper drainage systems and modern safeguards, homeowners protect both their property and their financial stability.

Living in Rochester means that some level of flood risk is unavoidable. However, Aubry explains that homeowners are not powerless. With consistent maintenance, updated technology, and thoughtful planning, families can significantly lower their risk and secure their homes against water damage.

The HelloNation article How Rochester Homeowners Can Prevent Flood Damage with Better Drainag shares Catrina Aubry's expert strategies for drainage, sump pump installation, and preventive maintenance. As President of Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Rochester, she provides practical steps for protecting homes against flooding and preserving long-term value.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative“edvertising” approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

Patrick McCabe

...











A photo accompanying this announcement is available at