FAIR BLVD Debuts Cultural Couture On The Venice Film Festival Red Carpet

FAIR BLVD gown, Venice red carpet debut – worn by Anna Baranowska

FAIR BLVD“Unaya” gown, Venice Film Festival

VENICE, VENETO, ITALY, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- FAIR BLVD , the cultural couture brand founded by designer Anika Stevens, unveiled two one-of-a-kind creations on the red carpet of the Venice Film Festival 2025, marking a defining moment in the brand's ascent on the global fashion stage.The first look, Unaya, was embodied by actress Anna Baranowska. Translating to“one soul, two expressions,” Unaya reflects FAIR BLVD's philosophy of rare expression - a couture gown that merges identity, presence, and artistry into a singular vision.The second look introduced a historic first for Venice: a couture gown built around a Colombian hand-beaded mochila. Traditionally an everyday object, the mochila was transformed into a red-carpet statement. Crafted over months by indigenous artisans using ancestral weaving and beadwork techniques, the piece elevated cultural craftsmanship into cultural couture, placing rooted representation at the heart of one of the world's most celebrated film festivals.“These creations carry more than beauty,” said Anika Stevens, founder and creative director of FAIR BLVD.“They carry soul, heritage, and truth. To bring two cultural couture gowns to Venice is not only a milestone for FAIR BLVD, it is a moment of presence for Aruba, for Colombia, and for the communities whose artistry deserves the global stage.”Both designs are true to FAIR BLVD's ethos: each piece is created only once, never repeated, and crafted as a singular work of art. The brand merges cultural couture with ancestral artistry, giving voice to indigenous craftsmanship while expanding the language of red-carpet presence.Venice Film Festival showcase follows FAIR BLVD's acclaimed debut at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year, cementing the brand's position as a rising force in global couture.About FAIR BLVDFAIR BLVD is a cultural couture brand founded in Aruba, known for creating rare, never-repeated designs and handcrafted accessories. Each piece merges bold self-expression with ancestral artistry, honoring indigenous craftsmanship while redefining modern luxury. Designed by founder and creative director Anika Stevens, FAIR BLVD is internationally recognized for its daring fusion of heritage, cultural storytelling, and red-carpet fashion.For more on FAIR BLVD:Website:Instagram: @fairblvdEmail (for media inquiries only): ...

Anika Stevens

FAIR BLVD

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.