Commutifi Launches Commute Capital Managementtm

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The new enterprise category unlocks previously unconnected spending, enabling companies to save millions on parking and commuting globally.

- Andy KeetonBOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Commutifi , the leader in global enterprise commute technology and consulting, today unveiled a new enterprise category: Commute Capital ManagementTM (CCM). Drawing on the innovations of Human Capital Management, CCM reframes commuting as a strategic capital domain and transforms it from a cost center to a strategic advantage. With more than $1 trillion spent on commuting every year in the US alone, the implications of such a shift are significant.Enterprises funnel more than $20 million yearly into parking and commuting per 10,000 employees. But CFOs have visibility into less than 1% of parking and commuting data, leaving them with minimal insight into how that money is spent. Commutifi's CCM software and consulting services centralize this previously impenetrable data to give Finance teams an unprecedented view of this chronically overlooked spend category and empower leaders to take control of mismanaged investments. And, through a new partnership with Workday , Commutifi CCM is now available natively in the powerful enterprise platform.Andy Keeton, Commutfi's VP of Global Strategy, sees CCM as the right strategy to finally give executives the insight and control they've been missing:“Many Finance leaders have been in the dark about what commuting is costing their business,” he said.“For the first time, they'll have a clear picture, plus the tools and support they need to lead strategic commuting investments while cutting millions from annual budgets.”Commutifi's CCM solution encompasses four critical components:- Plan: Advanced insights for strategic planning.- Procure: Access to a global collection of parking and commuting solutions through Commutifi's extensive partner network.- Manage: Centralized program management.- Transact: Simplified employe spending, from subsidies to pre-tax benefits and beyond.Commutifi's partners are excited to be part of the emergent Commute Capital Management space."Commutifi's CCM approach elevates commuter benefits to their rightful place as an essential competitive advantage for enterprise companies. With Benepass Connect, employers gain the flexibility to integrate commuter programs seamlessly into their broader benefits ecosystem, ensuring employees have a truly unified experience," said Jaclyn Chen, Co-Founder and CEO of Benepass, the newest addition to Commutifi's growing partner network.Sirus Karimi, Vice President of Commute with Enterprise, an official partner of Commutifi, added:“As the largest vanpool service provider in the U.S., Commute with Enterprise partners with over 1500 transit agencies and organizations across the country to provide positive commuting experiences. Commutifi's Commute Capital Management helps our partners implement vanpool programs and better understand how they support business goals, including recruitment and retention efforts.”And through Commutifi's Workday partnership, Workday customers can now access Commuifi's extensive partner network directly on Workday through the Workday Commute Suite by Commutifi app.Commutifi at Workday RisingInterested in the ways Commute Capital Management can help you implement more effective commuting while saving millions? Come by Booth D35 at Workday Rising (September 15-18, San Francisco), where Commutifi is proud to be a Signature Sponsor.About CommutifiCommutifi's software and consulting offer the world's first and only Commute Capital ManagementTM (CCM) solution. Enterprise businesses, universities, and hospitals use Commutifi to centralize and optimize commute spend, saving millions of dollars annually. Commutifi customers include Fortune 100 companies with operations around the world.

