Globalcomix To Bring DC Day-And-Date And Back Catalog To Digital Readers Starting September 17

- Eric Tapper, VP of Business Development and Co-Founder at GlobalComixNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- GlobalComix today announced an expansion of its collaboration with DC, bringing DC day-and-date and back catalog – more than 30,000+ individual issues, volumes, and collected editions spanning nearly 90 years – to fans worldwide. For the first time, these iconic comics will be available for à la carte purchase on the GlobalComix platform beginning September 17, 2025.From the first appearances of Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman to groundbreaking modern classics like Crisis on Infinite Earths, Watchmen, and All-Star Superman, DC's historic library represents one of the most influential bodies of storytelling in popular culture. Now, readers can discover – or rediscover – these iconic adventures in high-quality digital format.This expansion is in addition to the current lineup of DC titles already available to GlobalComix Gold members, who enjoy unlimited reading from a curated selection of comics across DC and DC Vertigo.Launch Celebration DiscountsAs part of the launch, select books will be discounted, allowing fans to expand their collections more affordably than ever before on GlobalComix. This special offer runs from September 17th, 2025, through September 21st, 2025.There are three collections of titles available at discounted prices:- Batman Day 2025 – More than 250 books featuring iconic superheroes and supervillains to celebrate DC's annual Batman Day tradition.- Summer of Superman – Over 200 releases, ranging from 1939's Superman #1 to one of the stories that inspired the critically acclaimed Superman film: All-Star Superman.- Eisner Awards 2025 – Nearly 100 DC hits past and present to celebrate this year's Eisner Awards.A New Era for Digital Comics“This expanded collaboration gives fans unprecedented access to nearly a century of DC storytelling,” said Eric Tapper, VP of Business Development and Co-Founder at GlobalComix.“Whether you're a lifelong reader or just discovering comics, this collection represents the best of superhero and supervillain sagas, graphic literature, and everything in between.”Availability- Launch Date: September 17, 2025- Platform: GlobalComix and GlobalComix mobile apps- Access: À la carte purchases for all users; exclusive discounts for GlobalComix Gold membersABOUT DCDC, part of Warner Bros. Discovery, creates iconic characters and enduring stories and is one of the world's largest publishers of comics and graphic novels. DC's creative work entertains audiences of every generation around the world with DC's stories and characters integrated across Warner Bros. Discovery's film, television, animation, consumer products, home entertainment, games, and themed experiences divisions, and on the DC Universe Infinite digital comic subscription service. Learn more at DC.About GlobalComixGlobalComix is a leading digital publishing platform that empowers creators and publishers to distribute their work to a global audience. With a seamless reading experience, flexible monetization tools, and robust analytics, GlobalComix provides an all-in-one solution for professionals and fans alike. From indie gems to globally recognized titles, the platform brings together a diverse, international library of comics, graphic novels, manga, and toons – available for purchase, subscription through the GlobalComix Gold membership, or free reading. GlobalComix is on a mission to make comics accessible everywhere and elevate storytelling across borders and languages.To learn more, visit globalcomix.

