Trudys Brides To Celebrate Grand Opening Of New Willow Glen Flagship Location With Gala, Ribbon Cutting And Book Signing

The exterior of Trudys Brides and Special Occasions new flagship bridal salon located at 1615 Meridian Avenue in San Jose's Willow Glen neighborhood. Photo credit: Trudys Brides and Special Occasions

The new 13,300-square-foot Trudys Brides and Special Occasions in San Jose's Willow Glen neighborhood includes flexible spaces for runway shows, special events, and personalized styling. Photo credit: Trudys Brides and Special Occasions

Inside Trudys Brides and Special Occasions new flagship bridal salon in San Jose's Willow Glen neighborhood, brides and guests can enjoy elegant fitting areas featuring plush seating, full-length mirrors, and luxurious design details. Photo credit: Trudys

Iconic Bay Area bridal salon marks new era with boutique expansion and special appearance by“The Champagne CEO” author Terri Eagle

- Steven Blechman, owner of Trudys Brides and Special Occasions

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Trudys Brides and Special Occasions (Trudys), a multigenerational, family-owned business, announces its Grand Opening Gala on Friday, Sept. 26, 2025, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. – and the community is invited to attend.

“We're excited to celebrate this new chapter of Trudys with our community at the Grand Opening Gala,” said Steven Blechman, second-generation owner of Trudys.“This event marks more than just a move - it honors our 51-year tradition of personal service while opening the doors to a new space designed to create even more memorable experiences for brides and special occasion customers.”

The Grand Opening Gala on Sept. 26 includes:

●5 p.m. – 6 p.m. – VIP reception, a panel discussion on the evolution of women in business with Trudys owners Steven and Rebekah Blechman, and special guest Terri Eagle, best-selling author of“The Champagne CEO,” published by Forbes Books.

●6 p.m. – 6:15 p.m. – Ribbon-cutting ceremony (main media photo opportunity) and toast to celebrate the next chapter of Trudys.

●6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. – Gala celebration with music, hors d'oeuvres, champagne, wine, mocktails, and the Best Trudys Dress Awards.

●Parking is available in the front and rear parking lots and in nearby neighborhood parking areas. Complimentary valet parking is also available.

“I'm honored to celebrate with Steven, Rebekah, and the entire Trudys family as they open this beautiful new location,” said Terri Eagle, founder of the Terri Eagle Group and author of“The Champagne CEO.”“Trudys has always been about empowering women to feel confident and radiant on life's biggest days, and I'm proud to be part of this exciting moment in their legacy.”

The soft opening of its new flagship store in the Willow Glen neighborhood of San Jose is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 12. It marks a significant milestone for the business, founded in 1974 by Roger and Trudy Blechman, now operated by their son, Steven, and his wife, Rebekah.

The new 13,300-square-foot space, located at 1615 Meridian Ave., San Jose, CA 95125, offers dramatically expanded fitting areas, exclusive designer boutiques, and flexible space for fashion shows and special events, as well as personalized styling experiences – a substantial upgrade from their previous 10,000-square-foot, two-level Campbell location.

The Willow Glen flagship location positions Trudys for continued growth in serving customers who travel from as far as Monterey and Sacramento. The new site offers improved accessibility and parking while maintaining the intimate, full-service experience that has made Trudys a destination for Bay Area brides and special occasion shoppers.

About Trudys Brides and Special Occasions

Founded in 1974, Trudys Brides and Special Occasions is Northern California's premier bridal and special occasion dress salon, offering one of the region's largest selections of dresses from top designers in various silhouettes, styles, and sizes, including plus-size. Celebrating 51+ years of the“Say Yes” tradition, Trudys remains dedicated to providing every customer with an unforgettable experience. The family-owned business also supports community causes, including the Princess Project, which provides free prom and graduation dresses to Bay Area teens, Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN), and Brides Against Breast Cancer (BABC). Visit TrudysBrides for more information.

About Terri Eagle

Terri Eagle is a dynamic CEO and growth strategist with more than 25 years of experience leading luxury brands, including L'Oréal, Montblanc, David Yurman, John Hardy, and Morilee New York. Her book“The Champagne CEO” shares lessons learned from her journey through some of the world's most iconic brands, offering insights on leadership, courage, and building successful teams. She is the founder and CEO of the Terri Eagle Group.

CONTACTS:

Steven Blechman

1-408-377-1987

...

Miiko Mentz

1-408-256-0011

...

# # #

Miiko Mentz

BentoBox Media LLC

+1 408-256-0011

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

X

Other

You're Invited: Trudys Brides Grand Opening Gala in San Jose! 📅 Save the Date – Sept. 26

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.