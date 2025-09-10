Driving Change Through Data: Partners In PROMISE® (Pip) Announces Launch Of 2025 Military Special Education Survey

Partners in PROMISE® invites military-connected families to take the 2025 Military Special Education Survey, launching September 16. Your voice and lived experience can drive meaningful change in special education and EFMP.

Partners in PROMISE launches 2025 Military Special Education Survey Sept 16-turning military families' voices into data that drives change.

- Michelle Norman, Executive Director and Founder, Partners in PROMISE. VIRGINIA BEACH , VA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Partners in PROMISE (PiP), a national nonprofit dedicated to advocating for military-connected families navigating special education and the Exceptional Family Member Program (EFMP), is proud to announce the launch of its fourth Military Special Education Survey , opening September 16, 2025.Military-connected families with special needs around the world are invited to participate, turning their lived experiences into data that drives meaningful change. This survey, approved by Elmhurst University's Institutional Review Board and conducted by researchers from Elmhurst University, Clemson University, and Vanderbilt University, will examine and explore the challenges and successes families face in special education, EFMP, Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA), homeschooling, gifted education, and twice-exceptional (2e) programs.“This survey builds and extends our previous surveys to better understand the lived experience of military-connected families with children with disabilities. As researchers, we gather information to look for trends in the data to empower families, develop strategies, and offer policy change recommendations to improve outcomes for military-connected children with disabilities and their families.” - Jenna Kremkow, Lead Researcher, Partners in PROMISE.PiP's previous surveys and reports , including The State of Military-Connected Children with Disabilities Report 2025, consistently highlight the systemic challenges military-connected families face in accessing timely and appropriate services and supports, especially during frequent moves. Findings include:Average delays of more than four months in IEP service delivery after a PCS.Limited and uneven access to resources across states and districts.Disparities in support that leave families struggling during times of transition.This data has informed national and state-level policy discussions, supported the creation and improvement of special education legal services across all service branches, and equipped families with tools to navigate complex special education and disability systems.“Behind each data point is a military child's experience. By completing this survey, military families with special needs can make their voices count, driving real change and improving educational outcomes for future generations of military children,” - Michelle Norman, Executive Director and Founder, Partners in PROMISE.While progress has been made, much more can be done to improve the quality of life for military-connected families with special needs. We cannot do this without your help! PiP invites all military families involved with special education and EFMP to participate in the survey starting September 16, 2025. By sharing your experiences, you directly contribute to efforts to improve special education systems and outcomes for military-connected children nationwide.About Partners in PROMISEPartners in PROMISE is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to Protecting the Rights Of Military children In Special Education (PROMISE). We confront the complex challenges facing exceptional military families by developing data-informed solutions grounded in their lived experiences. Through our research, advocacy, and direct support programs, we equip families, inform leaders, and enable military children with disabilities to thrive. For more information about PiP, visit

Tricia Ross

Partners in PROMISE

+1 626-354-6918

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.