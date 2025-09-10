EU Approves 102 Indian Fisheries Establishments For Exports, Expanding Market Access

MENAFN - KNN India)In a major boost to India's seafood sector, the European Union (EU) has approved 102 additional Indian fishery establishments for export to its member countries.

The expansion underscores growing confidence in India's food safety and quality assurance systems and is expected to significantly enhance market access, particularly for aquaculture shrimps and cephalopods such as squid, cuttlefish, and octopus.

The decision follows a series of meetings in Brussels and New Delhi involving Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and senior officials from the Department of Commerce.

The EU's approval reflects its confidence in India's official control mechanisms implemented by the Export Inspection Council (EIC).

Indian seafood exports are recognised for meeting stringent global standards, including those mandated by the EU.

According to the Commerce Ministry, the inclusion of these new units highlights India's commitment to food safety, traceability, and compliance with international regulations.

The move is expected to bolster India's reputation as a reliable supplier of high-quality seafood, while also driving higher export volumes, creating employment opportunities, and contributing to foreign exchange earnings.

The EU remains one of the most lucrative and quality-sensitive destinations for Indian seafood.

With the expansion of the approved list, exporters across multiple coastal states and union territories will now be better positioned to diversify product offerings, tap into rising demand, and strengthen long-term trade relationships with European markets.

The Department of Commerce reiterated its support for exporters through policy facilitation, infrastructure development, and capacity building.

