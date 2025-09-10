Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose Visits Indo-Nepal Border To Check Surveillance
The Governor interacted with the Border Security Force (BSF) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) personnel. He also interacted with the common people who briefed him on various issues of general concern.
At the Indo-Nepal border, he had a lot of discussions with the administrative officials.
"This was my first visit. I think of coming to the border every month to see how the surveillance is on the border. This border is peaceful. SSB is a strong armed force that is monitoring. The Home Ministry has already started a helpline number for stranded tourists, the Indian government is looking into the whole matter," he said while interacting with media persons after his visit.
The Governor's visit assumes significance as the Union Home Ministry has increased surveillance at the Indo-Nepal border following massive unrest in the neighbouring country.
He further said that the central government is trying to bring the stranded trucks in Nepal to the country. "There is a beautiful environment here. SSB is patrolling to protect the border. The Indian government is taking all possible measures to rescue all the trucks carrying goods that are stuck in Nepal. I will forward all the details of my visit. I do not think anyone other than SSB should be given the responsibility of border surveillance."
Meanwhile, the West Bengal Police have set up a dedicated helpline for tourists stranded in Nepal. "If you or someone you know requires assistance for returning to India through Panitanki or Pashupati Check Post under Darjeeling district, please contact on the numbers given below. Mobile/Whatsapp number: 9147889078, Landline number: 0354-2252057," West Bengal Police said in a social media post.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- From Zero To Crypto Hero In 25 Minutes: Changelly Introduces A Free Gamified Crash Course
- Bitmex And Tradingview Announce Trading Campaign, Offering 100,000 USDT In Rewards And More
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- Japan Halal Food Market Size To Surpass USD 323.6 Billion By 2033 With A CAGR Of 8.1%
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.6 Million As Exchange Demo Launches
- DOLLUM Expands Wallet Opportunities, Introducing New Security Features Following The DOL Token Sale
CommentsNo comment