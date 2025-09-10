Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose Visits Indo-Nepal Border To Check Surveillance

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Sep 10 (IANS) West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Wednesday visited Panitanki near the Indo-Nepal border. He also visited the Phansidewa area on the Indo-Bangladesh border and saw first-hand some portion of the border fencing work.

The Governor interacted with the Border Security Force (BSF) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) personnel. He also interacted with the common people who briefed him on various issues of general concern.

At the Indo-Nepal border, he had a lot of discussions with the administrative officials.

"This was my first visit. I think of coming to the border every month to see how the surveillance is on the border. This border is peaceful. SSB is a strong armed force that is monitoring. The Home Ministry has already started a helpline number for stranded tourists, the Indian government is looking into the whole matter," he said while interacting with media persons after his visit.

The Governor's visit assumes significance as the Union Home Ministry has increased surveillance at the Indo-Nepal border following massive unrest in the neighbouring country.

He further said that the central government is trying to bring the stranded trucks in Nepal to the country. "There is a beautiful environment here. SSB is patrolling to protect the border. The Indian government is taking all possible measures to rescue all the trucks carrying goods that are stuck in Nepal. I will forward all the details of my visit. I do not think anyone other than SSB should be given the responsibility of border surveillance."

Meanwhile, the West Bengal Police have set up a dedicated helpline for tourists stranded in Nepal. "If you or someone you know requires assistance for returning to India through Panitanki or Pashupati Check Post under Darjeeling district, please contact on the numbers given below. Mobile/Whatsapp number: 9147889078, Landline number: 0354-2252057," West Bengal Police said in a social media post.