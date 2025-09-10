World-First Pain Management Breakthrough: Intraoperative Cryo-Neurolysis Transforms Knee Replacement Recovery

Dr. Tarabichi Center for Joint Care is proud to announce the publication of a pioneering research study in the Journal of Orthopaedic Experience & Innovation, a leading US-based journal. The study, titled“Enhanced Pain Management in Total Knee Arthroplasty: A Retrospective Analysis on Intraoperative Cryo-Neurolysis”, introduces a world-first surgical technique aimed at transforming postoperative pain management in knee replacement surgery.



Near-complete pain relief for six months in most patients achieved by all patients.

The procedure takes (15–30 minutes), making it a practical and scalable advancement. Effective across diverse patient populations , regardless of age, BMI, or comorbidities.

The innovative approach, developed by Dr Mohamed Elfekky in collaboration with Dr Samih Tarabichi and performed at the Center, involves applyingusing controlled freezing technology during surgery to target specific pain-transmitting nerves. The study, conducted on 34 patients, demonstrated remarkable results:

This technique not only reduces the need for opioids but also accelerates recovery, potentially changing global standards in postoperative care.

Due to its importance, the journal's editorial board selected this study as the, highlighting its groundbreaking clinical impact.

“This milestone represents a major step forward in orthopedic surgery. By integrating intraoperative cryo-neurolysis into knee arthroplasty, we are addressing one of the greatest challenges patients face after surgery: pain. This innovation has the potential to redefine pain management worldwide,” said, Founder of Dr. Tarabichi Center for Joint Care.

The study was authored by Dr. Mohamed Elfekky, Dr. Abdullah Alsultan, Dr. Mohamed Muath Adi, Dr. Mohammed Nemr Abdallah Aburezeq, Mohadese Rajaeirad, and Dr. Samih Tarabichi.

The full article is available online: