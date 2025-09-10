World-First Pain Management Breakthrough: Intraoperative Cryo-Neurolysis Transforms Knee Replacement Recovery
Dr. Tarabichi Center for Joint Care Publishes Groundbreaking Study on First-Ever Intraoperative Cryo-Neurolysis for Pain Management in Knee Arthroplasty Dr. Tarabichi Center for Joint Care is proud to announce the publication of a pioneering research study in the Journal of Orthopaedic Experience & Innovation, a leading US-based journal. The study, titled“Enhanced Pain Management in Total Knee Arthroplasty: A Retrospective Analysis on Intraoperative Cryo-Neurolysis”, introduces a world-first surgical technique aimed at transforming postoperative pain management in knee replacement surgery. The innovative approach, developed by Dr Mohamed Elfekky in collaboration with Dr Samih Tarabichi and performed at the Center, involves applying cryo-neurolysis intraoperatively using controlled freezing technology during surgery to target specific pain-transmitting nerves. The study, conducted on 34 patients, demonstrated remarkable results:
-
Near-complete pain relief for six months in most patients achieved by all patients.
The procedure takes (15–30 minutes), making it a practical and scalable advancement.
Effective across diverse patient populations , regardless of age, BMI, or comorbidities.
