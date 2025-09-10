Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
World-First Pain Management Breakthrough: Intraoperative Cryo-Neurolysis Transforms Knee Replacement Recovery

2025-09-10 02:15:12
Dr. Tarabichi Center for Joint Care Publishes Groundbreaking Study on First-Ever Intraoperative Cryo-Neurolysis for Pain Management in Knee Arthroplasty

Dr. Tarabichi Center for Joint Care is proud to announce the publication of a pioneering research study in the Journal of Orthopaedic Experience & Innovation, a leading US-based journal. The study, titled“Enhanced Pain Management in Total Knee Arthroplasty: A Retrospective Analysis on Intraoperative Cryo-Neurolysis”, introduces a world-first surgical technique aimed at transforming postoperative pain management in knee replacement surgery.

The innovative approach, developed by Dr Mohamed Elfekky in collaboration with Dr Samih Tarabichi and performed at the Center, involves applying cryo-neurolysis intraoperatively using controlled freezing technology during surgery to target specific pain-transmitting nerves. The study, conducted on 34 patients, demonstrated remarkable results:
  • Near-complete pain relief for six months in most patients achieved by all patients.
  • The procedure takes (15–30 minutes), making it a practical and scalable advancement.
  • Effective across diverse patient populations , regardless of age, BMI, or comorbidities.

This technique not only reduces the need for opioids but also accelerates recovery, potentially changing global standards in postoperative care.

Due to its importance, the journal's editorial board selected this study as the lead article of the day , highlighting its groundbreaking clinical impact.

“This milestone represents a major step forward in orthopedic surgery. By integrating intraoperative cryo-neurolysis into knee arthroplasty, we are addressing one of the greatest challenges patients face after surgery: pain. This innovation has the potential to redefine pain management worldwide,” said Dr. Samih Tarabichi , Founder of Dr. Tarabichi Center for Joint Care.

The study was authored by Dr. Mohamed Elfekky, Dr. Abdullah Alsultan, Dr. Mohamed Muath Adi, Dr. Mohammed Nemr Abdallah Aburezeq, Mohadese Rajaeirad, and Dr. Samih Tarabichi.

The full article is available online: Read here

