Lambdatest Launches AI-Native Smart Heal To Enhance Reliability Of Automation Testing

(BUSINESS WIRE )--LambdaTest , a GenAI-powered quality engineering platform, today announced the release of AI- Native Smart Heal for Automation Testing , a breakthrough capability designed to overcome one of the most persistent challenges in application testing: locator failures.

Locator failures often lead to broken and flaky automation scripts, resulting in frequent test breaks, increased maintenance costs, and delays in development cycles. With Smart Heal, LambdaTest introduces an AI/ML-powered mechanism that automatically detects and recovers from locator issues during test execution. This ensures smoother, more resilient automation runs even as user interfaces evolve.

Smart Heal captures a baseline of successful test executions and uses AI analysis to detect UI changes. When an element cannot be located due to DOM or UI modifications, the system identifies the closest valid match and retries the step to keep execution uninterrupted. If a locator cannot be healed, AI provides actionable suggestions – whether the test passes or fails – so teams can strengthen scripts faster. All healing actions and insights are logged with full transparency in the LambdaTest dashboard.

“Enterprises today demand speed and resilience in their testing pipelines,” said Mayank Bhola, Co-Founder and Head of Product at LambdaTest.“Smart Heal directly addresses the long-standing issue of test fragility by making automation more adaptive and reliable. This capability enables teams to focus on innovation while ensuring their CI/CD processes run with greater stability and efficiency.”

Key applications of Smart Heal include improving CI/CD reliability by reducing flaky build failures, minimizing manual script maintenance in fast-changing UI environments, and providing detailed audit trails to support debugging and continuous improvement.

AI Smart Heal reinforces LambdaTest's commitment to helping organizations accelerate release cycles with confidence and precision. This new feature is currently available in closed beta. Organizations interested in gaining early access are encouraged to contact LambdaTest to participate in the beta program.

To know more about AI-Native Smart Heal for Automation Testing, please visit

About LambdaTest

LambdaTest is a GenAI-powered Quality Engineering Platform that empowers teams to test intelligently, smarter, and ship faster. Built for scale, it offers a full-stack testing cloud with 10K+ real devices and 3,000+ browsers.

With AI-native test management, MCP servers, and agent-based automation, LambdaTest supports Selenium, Appium, Playwright, and all major frameworks. AI Agents like HyperExecute and KaneAI bring the power of AI and cloud into your software testing workflow, enabling seamless automation testing with 120+ integrations.

LambdaTest Agents accelerate your testing throughout the entire SDLC, from test planning and authoring to automation, infrastructure, execution, RCA, and reporting.

For more information, please visit

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink