WP Engine Expands Into The UAE, Bringing High-Performing Digital Experiences To Enterprise Customers Across The Gulf Reg...

(BUSINESS WIRE )--WP Engine , a global web enablement company providing premium products and solutions for websites built on WordPress®1, today announced it has expanded its EMEA presence into the UAE by launching its enterprise-grade platform locally in Dubai. Large-scale enterprise customers and agencies can now choose Microsoft Azure to build and scale WordPress experiences with WP Engine, meeting advanced IT and technology requirements for scaled performance and certified security .

“Entering into the UAE is a pivotal step in expanding our EMEA presence. The UAE is known as a global hub for business and technology, and localizing our platform brings faster, more secure WordPress experiences to enterprises that can't compromise on performance,” said WP Engine SVP and Managing Director, International, Fabio Torlini.“This expansion underpins our ongoing commitment to bringing innovation to the region, while helping accelerate growth for the large-scale businesses and agencies within it.”

Leading brands such as ITP Media Group , Dubai Duty Free , and Emaar Real Estate use WP Engine to fuel their digital transformation efforts, achieve higher performance, better scalability, and lower total cost of ownership (TCO).

“For a content business like ITP Media Group, speed and stability aren't optional - they're essential to audience growth, search performance, and revenue,” said Charlotte Cijffers, chief digital officer at ITP Media Group.“Bringing WP Engine's platform onshore gives our brands a clear performance advantage: faster load times, improved reliability, and a seamless user experience. With 24/7 monitoring and support, we have the peace of mind to focus on what matters: driving forward our digital evolution.”

WP Engine has experienced remarkable growth among enterprise brands and web design and development agencies in the UAE. Big Bite, one of WP Engine's Strategic Agency Partners , is trusted by some of the world's biggest publishers, including ITP Media Group, to dramatically improve how they create and share digital content.

“Having local access to WP Engine's managed platform was instrumental in our ability to seamlessly migrate ITP Media Group's existing self-managed setup, and we were easily able to streamline the hosting infrastructure and preserve integrations without interruption,” said Big Bite CTO and Co-Founder Jason Agnew. "More importantly, WP Engine's enterprise feature set has helped enhance the speed, security, and resilience of ITP Media Group's site, while keeping them compliant with always-evolving data sovereignty requirements.”

Furthermore, as the UAE and other Gulf countries evolve digital regulations, data sovereignty and compliance are increasingly important. Having a localized WP Engine platform can better keep businesses in compliance with data storage and handling.

For over a decade, WP Engine has been at the forefront of WordPress optimization, serving more than 1.5 million sites across 150 countries. WP Engine is well-positioned to help businesses in the Gulf region achieve their digital ambitions with WordPress.

To find where WP Engine's platform is located globally, click here . To learn more about WP Engine's platform and solutions, visit wpengine .

