Andersen Consulting Expands Capabilities In Asia Pacific With VDB Loi

Andersen Consulting broadens its capabilities in Cambodia, Vietnam, and Laos as VDB Loi brings consulting capabilities to its existing tax and legal offering. Led by Managing Director Jean Loi, who also serves as managing director for Andersen in Cambodia and Vietnam, VDB Loi was founded in 2012 as a tax and legal firm and has been a collaborating firm of Andersen Global since 2021.

With the addition of its full suite of consulting services, VDB Loi is now a member of Andersen Consulting offering comprehensive solutions in business strategy, AI, technology transformation, and cybersecurity to complement its existing tax and legal platform.

“We have been a part of the Andersen family for several years now and recognize the value and synergy this multidisciplinary approach provides for our clients,” Jean said.“In our current business landscape, it is not enough to be solely a tax firm or solely a legal firm as a single service offering does not effectively cover clients' overall business needs. Andersen's global platform elevates advisory support for the new generation that differs from traditional professional service models.”

Global Chairman and CEO of Andersen Mark L. Vorsatz added,“The addition of VDB Loi allows us to maintain a competitive edge in the market. Their consulting expertise complements our existing presence in the region and provides clients with a multidimensional suite of services that includes tax, legal, and advisory support. This aligns with our broader vision of providing integrated, seamless service globally.”

Andersen Consulting is a global consulting practice providing a comprehensive suite of services spanning corporate strategy, business, technology, and AI transformation, as well as human capital solutions. Andersen Consulting integrates with the multidimensional service model of Andersen Global , delivering world-class consulting, tax, legal, valuation, global mobility, and advisory expertise on a global platform with more than 20,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 600 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms. Andersen Consulting Holdings LP is a limited partnership and provides consulting solutions through its member firms and collaborating firms around the world.

