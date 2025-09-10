EUR/USD Forex Signal 10/09: To Hit $1.200 (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Bullish view
- Buy the EUR/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.200. Add a stop-loss at 1.1595. Timeline: 1-2 days.
- Sell the EUR/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.1595. Add a stop-loss at 1.200.
The Fed is expected to cut rates next week, leading to a divergence with the ECB that may push the EUR/USD pair to the resistance at 1.200.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewEUR/USD Technical AnalysisThe daily timeframe chart shows that the EUR/USD pair has been in a bullish trend since January, when it bottomed at 1.0180. It peaked at the year-to-date high of 1.1830 in July and then pulled back to 1.1390, the top of the trading range of the Murrey Math Lines.The pair has recently formed an inverse head-and-shoulders pattern and is attempting to retest the neckline. It is also at the ultimate resistance point of the Murrey Math Lines.Therefore, the pair will likely continue rising as bulls target the psychological point at 1.2000.Ready to trade our free Forex signals ? Here are the top brokers in Europe to choose from.
