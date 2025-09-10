GBP/USD Forex Signal 10/09: Bullish Above $1.3519 (Chart)
- Long entry following a bullish price action reversal on the H1 timeframe immediately upon the next touch of $1.3519, $1.3487, or $1.3456. Put the stop loss 1 pip below the local swing low. Adjust the stop loss to break even once the trade is 25 pips in profit. Take off 50% of the position as profit when the price reaches 25 pips in profit and leave the remainder of the position to run.
- Short entry following a bearish price action reversal on the H1 timeframe immediately upon the next touch of $1.3559, 1.3587, or $1.3620. Put the stop loss 1 pip above the local swing high. Adjust the stop loss to break even once the trade is 25 pips in profit. Take off 50% of the position as profit when the price reaches 25 pips in profit and leave the remainder of the position to run.
The wild card is today's US PI (inflation) data release, which will come not long after New York opens. It could either produce sideways volatility or a strong bullish move if below 0.3% month-on-month or bearish if above it. So, keep this data release in mind if you have any open trades as that moment approaches.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewThere is nothing of high importance scheduled regarding the GBP today. Concerning the USD, there will be a release of CPI (inflation) data at 1:30pm London time.Ready to trade our free Forex signals? Here is our top 100 Forex brokers list worth checking out.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- From Zero To Crypto Hero In 25 Minutes: Changelly Introduces A Free Gamified Crash Course
- Bitmex And Tradingview Announce Trading Campaign, Offering 100,000 USDT In Rewards And More
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- Japan Halal Food Market Size To Surpass USD 323.6 Billion By 2033 With A CAGR Of 8.1%
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.6 Million As Exchange Demo Launches
- DOLLUM Expands Wallet Opportunities, Introducing New Security Features Following The DOL Token Sale
CommentsNo comment