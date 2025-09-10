BTC/USD Forecast Today 10/09: Risk Appetite Fades (Video)
- Bitcoin initially rallied during the trading session on Tuesday, but we continue to see a lot of noise just above the current levels, causing a lot of headaches. The $113,000 level is an area that's been important for a couple of weeks and the 50-day EMA happens to sit there as well. I think Bitcoin's got a bit of a fight on its hands due to the fact that risk appetite is atrocious at the moment.
If things take a little bit more of a positive turn, then breaking above the $113,000 level on a daily close, I think it opens up a slow grind higher toward the $117,000 level, followed by $120,000. Ultimately, Bitcoin is still in an uptrend over the longer term, but recently we've seen a lot of sideways action, and I think at best that's probably what you're going to get here.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewIf you're a longer-term holder of Bitcoin, then maybe these dips present a little bit of an opportunity for you, but you have to be cognizant of the fact that we could get a fairly sharp decline if things really start to unravel into other markets. Bitcoin was once detached from everything else; it's now an institutional asset and therefore behaves like it's on Wall Street.Ready to trade Bitcoin forex forecast ? Here's a list of some of the best crypto brokers to check out.
