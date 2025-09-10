NZD/USD Forecast 10/09: Gives Back Initial Gains (Chart)
- The New Zealand dollar initially rally during the trading session on Tuesday, but struggled above the 0.5950 level, an area that probably extends all the way to the 0.60 level. All things being equal, this is a market that will continue to see a lot of noisy behavior, especially as the New Zealand dollar is so highly sensitive to Asia, and global economic movement.
The technical analysis for this pair is a bit noisy at the moment, but it's also worth noting that the 50 Day EMA is relatively flat, as well as the 200 Day EMA. The candlestick for the trading session on Tuesday suggests that we are going to close with a shooting star, which of course is a very negative sign as well. I think at this point, markets could very well go looking at the support level at the 0.5850 level. On the other hand, the market were to break above the 0.60 level, then it opens up the possibility of a move to the 0.61 level.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewUltimately, this is a market that will remain noisy, but it is very difficult to get excited about the New Zealand dollar, especially as we are starting to see the US dollar strengthen against many other currencies at the moment.Ready to trade our daily Forex analysis ? Here's a list of the brokers for forex trading in New Zealand to choose from.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
