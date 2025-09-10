USD/JPY Forecast 10/09: Drops Before Recovering (Chart)
- The US dollar initially plunged during the trading session on Tuesday, testing the crucial ¥146.50 level. However, we have turned the market back around to show signs of life, and in fact, have broken back above the 50 Day EMA. In other words, it looks like the market is going to try to recover and stay within the previous consolidation area. If we end up forming a hammer, a lot of technical traders will watch that very closely.
The 50 Day EMA is flat, and then again you have the 200 Day EMA sitting just below the ¥148 level. All things being equal, it does make a certain amount of sense that the market could just kill sometime between now and the September 17 session. Ultimately, I think this is a scenario where we will see quite a bit of choppiness, but I think we still see a lot of buyers on dips, as the market continues to favor the US dollar at least at the end of the day, as the swap is certainly positive.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewIf we were to break down below the ¥146 level, then we could see this market plunging toward the ¥143 level. If we were to break above the ¥148.50 level, then it's possible that the market could go looking to the ¥151 level. Ultimately, I do favor the upside but I think the next couple of weeks could be very choppy and sideways overall.Want to trade our USD/JPY forex analysis and predictions ? Here's a list of forex brokers in Japan to check out.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- From Zero To Crypto Hero In 25 Minutes: Changelly Introduces A Free Gamified Crash Course
- Bitmex And Tradingview Announce Trading Campaign, Offering 100,000 USDT In Rewards And More
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- Japan Halal Food Market Size To Surpass USD 323.6 Billion By 2033 With A CAGR Of 8.1%
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.6 Million As Exchange Demo Launches
- DOLLUM Expands Wallet Opportunities, Introducing New Security Features Following The DOL Token Sale
CommentsNo comment