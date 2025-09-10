Walmart Signal 10/09: How Strong Is Resistance? (Chart)
Short Trade IdeaEnter your short position between $101.55 (yesterday's intra-day low) and $102.81 (the intra-day high of a previous price gap lower).
- Walmart (WMT) is a member of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 100, and the S&P 500 index. All three indices are near all-time highs, climbing a wall of worry, a bearish trading environment. The Bull Bear Power Indicator for the S&P 500 shows a negative divergence and does not confirm the uptrend.
- The WMT D1 chart shows price action at its horizontal resistance zone and the formation of a double top. It also shows price action trading between its ascending 38.2% and 50.0% Fibonacci Retracement Fan levels. The Bull Bear Power Indicator is bullish with a descending trendline. The average bearish trading volumes are higher than the average bullish trading volumes. WMT corrected before its current reversal as the S&P 500 advanced, a significant bearish signal.
- WMT Entry Level: Between $101.55 and $102.81 WMT Take Profit: Between $93.43 and $95.42 WMT Stop Loss: Between $105.21 and $112.00 Risk/Reward Ratio: 2.22
