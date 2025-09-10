Meta Signal 10/09: Is More Downside Ahead? (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Short Trade IdeaEnter your short position between $752.05 (the intra-day low of its last bearish candlestick) and $766.30 (yesterday's intra-day high).Market Index Analysis
- Meta Platforms (META) is a member of the NASDAQ 100, the S&P 100, and the S&P 500 indices. All three indices are near all-time highs, climbing a wall of worry, a bearish trading environment. The Bull Bear Power Indicator for the NASDAQ 100 shows a negative divergence and does not confirm the uptrend.
- The META D1 chart above shows price action inside a bearish price channel. It also shows price action trading between its ascending 50.0% and 61.8% Fibonacci Retracement Fan levels. The Bull Bear Power Indicator is bullish with a descending trendline. The average bearish trading volumes are higher than the average bullish trading volumes. META failed to match the record run of the NASDAQ 100, a significant bearish signal.
- META Entry Level: Between $752.05 and $766.30 META Take Profit: Between $678.67 and $691.20 META Stop Loss: Between $784.75 and $796.25 Risk/Reward Ratio: 2.24
