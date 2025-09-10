Gold Analysis 10/09: Rally Will Continue For A While (Chart)
- Overall Gold Trend: Strongly bullish. Today's Support Levels: $3610 - $3570 - $3500 per ounce. Today's Resistance Levels: $3670 - $3690 - $3730 per ounce.
- Sell gold from the $3685 resistance level with a target of $3540 and a stop-loss at Buy gold from the $3590 support level with a target of $3680 and a stop-loss at $3540.
The market is still being supported by U.S. monetary policy expectations and broader uncertainty. Recent revisions to U.S. non-farm payrolls data show that the U.S. economy added significantly fewer jobs than initially expected over the past year. This adds to a series of weak labor market reports that have pushed markets to price in multiple U.S. interest rate cuts this year, including a potential 25-basis-point cut at the upcoming Federal Reserve meeting. Investors are now awaiting U.S. inflation data later this week for further guidance.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewNow, investors are awaiting US inflation data later this week for further guidance.On the trade front, US President Donald Trump has urged the European Union to impose tariffs of up to 100% on China and India in an attempt to pressure Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the war in Ukraine. Growing unrest in the Middle East is also exacerbating geopolitical risks.U.S. Dollar Stabilizes Ahead of Key Economic Data:According to forex market trading, the U.S. Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the performance of the U.S. currency against a basket of other major currencies, is stable near 97.8 points today, Wednesday, September 10, 2025. This comes after an increase in the previous session as investors await key U.S. inflation reports that could influence the Federal Reserve's monetary policy stance. The Producer Price Index (PPI) is scheduled for release later today, at 3:30 PM Egypt time, followed by the Consumer Price Index (CPI) on Thursday.Yesterday, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the US economy likely created 911,000 fewer jobs during the 12 months ending in March, or roughly 76,000 fewer jobs per month, indicating a weaker labor market than previously estimated. Combined with last week's weak August jobs report, the data reinforced expectations for a 25-basis point Fed rate cut next week, with some traders predicting a larger 50 basis point cut. Overall, markets are anticipating a 66-basis point rate cut this year.Ready to trade today's Gold prediction ? Here's a list of some of the best XAU/USD brokers to check out.
