EUR/USD Analysis 10/09: Developing Uptrend Channel? (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) EUR/USD Analysis Summary Today
- Overall Trend: Neutral, with a slight upward bias. Support Levels: 1.1680 – 1.1600 – 1.1540 Resistance Levels: 1.1750 – 1.1810 -1.1880
- Buy EUR/USD from the support level of 1.1620, with a target of 1.1800 and a stop-loss at 1.1570. Sell EUR/USD from the resistance level of 1.1810, with a target of 1.1600 and a stop-loss at 1.1880.
The Relative Strength Index also appears to be stabilizing after reaching oversold levels, suggesting that a correction may be nearing completion. Any rise from current levels would enhance the likelihood of a continued trend towards the top of the channel.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewTrading Tips:Traders are advised to wait for the reaction to the announcement of U.S. inflation numbers and the European Central Bank (ECB) announcement this week to determine the most suitable EUR/USD trades. My preference is still to sell on every strong upward rebound.EUR/USD trading will be affected by the ECB's decision tomorrow, Thursday. A neutral or hawkish statement could allow the uptrend to resume. On the other hand, a cautious tone in the statement or press conference could push the price below support areas. Additionally, the release of the U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) at 3:30 PM (Egypt time) could affect U.S. dollar trends, as a weak reading could strengthen expectations for monetary easing by the Federal Reserve/USD Forecast Amid European Political ConcernsThis week's EUR/USD forecast is swaying between European politics and a weak U.S. economy. At the start of this week's trading on reliable trading platforms, the pair settled above 1.1700 after last week's weak jobs report, but traders remain cautious ahead of a no-confidence vote in France, which could lead to new elections. While political risks are casting a shadow over the euro, the U.S. labor market remains the primary driver, with Federal Reserve interest rate cuts seen as inevitable, and the EUR/USD pair is expected to rise by the end of the year.According to forex trading experts, the no-confidence vote in the French government will be a significant short-term issue, although the U.S. economy is likely to remain dominant in overall dollar movements. Currently, the dollar's sentiment remains weak amid expectations of Fed rate cuts, but the French vote has increased caution.According to experts, there appears to be potential for further volatility in the 1.1650-1.1750 range for the EUR/USD pair this week. Also, we doubt Thursday's European Central Bank meeting will be a major market driver. Credit Agricole sees a risk of the EUR/USD pair falling above 1.1650 in the event of new elections. However, MUFG expects the US dollar to decline in the medium term, and the divergence in policy between the European Central Bank and the US Federal Reserve towards the end of the year supports our expectations of a rise in the EUR/USD pair above the psychological resistance level of 1.2000.Ready to trade our daily Forex analysis ? We've made a list of the best forex trading platforms for beginners worth trading with.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- From Zero To Crypto Hero In 25 Minutes: Changelly Introduces A Free Gamified Crash Course
- Bitmex And Tradingview Announce Trading Campaign, Offering 100,000 USDT In Rewards And More
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- Japan Halal Food Market Size To Surpass USD 323.6 Billion By 2033 With A CAGR Of 8.1%
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.6 Million As Exchange Demo Launches
- DOLLUM Expands Wallet Opportunities, Introducing New Security Features Following The DOL Token Sale
CommentsNo comment