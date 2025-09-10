Traffic Accidents The Second Leading Cause Of Death In Sri Lanka

As of 4 September 2025, 1872 fatal accidents have been recorded, disproportionately affecting vulnerable road users such as pedestrians, cyclists, and motorcyclists disproportionately affected.

Aligned with the National Road Safety Plan and its objective of enhancing road safety and community well-being, Michelin Lanka, in partnership with the Sri Lanka Red Cross Society and the Sri Lanka Police, has launched a joint training programme on Basic First Aid and Defensive Driving. The initiative will train 500 three-wheeler drivers in the Western Province this year, with plans to expand to other provinces across the island from next year.

As a part of Michelin's ongoing corporate social responsibility and sustainability efforts, this initiative aims to equip three-wheeler drivers, often the first responders in road accidents, with essential life-saving skills. In addition to first aid techniques, drivers will be trained in the principles and benefits of defensive driving, enabling them to anticipate risks and avoid potential hazards on the road. A key focus of the project is also to enhance the professionalism of three-wheel drivers as law-abiding citizens and foster a more positive perception of them within the community.

“As the world's premier tire company and a leading producer and exporter of tires in Sri Lanka, safety is a core value embedded in our products and industrial operations. This commitment is exemplified in the behaviors of our team at Michelin. Through this project, we aim to support our extended community of three-wheeled vehicle drivers by providing essential safety and first-aid training. We are honored to extend our dedication to safety in an effort to reduce road accident fatalities in Sri Lanka” said Atul Renavikar, CEO and Managing Director, Michelin Lanka.

“The Sri Lanka Red Cross Society considers this initiative both timely and imperative. As a humanitarian organization at the forefront of community service, we are committed to promoting and disseminating life-saving first aid knowledge nationwide. We are pleased to support this program through first aid training that strengthens road safety and enhances community well-being, in keeping with our humanitarian mandate,” added Dr. Mahesh Gunasekara, Director General of the Sri Lanka Red Cross Society.

“We welcome public-private collaborative efforts like this sustainable initiative, as it marks a meaningful significant step in building trust, safety, and resilience within the three-wheeler community. Reducing road accidents is not just about enforcement – it's about education, responsibility, and working together with partners who care about public safety,” added Indika Hapugoda, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Traffic Administration and Road Safety.

