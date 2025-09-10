Sri Lanka Expresses Concerns Over Recent Strikes In Qatar

Issuing a statement the Foreign Ministry said that Sri Lanka emphasized the need for restraint and to be committed to diplomatic dialogue towards peace and stability in the region while upholding universally accepted international norms and laws.

The Israeli military said it had targeted the leadership of Hamas with strikes on Qatar's capital, Doha.

Qatar had condemned the“cowardly Israeli attack” on the Palestinian militant group's political headquarters in the city, calling it a“flagrant violation of all international laws and norms”.

Several explosions were heard in the city, with smoke seen rising over the Katara district.

A senior official from the region has said five Hamas officials – named as Khalil al Hayya, Khaled Mashaal, Muhammad Darwish, Razi Hamad and Izzat al-Rishq – were in a meeting that was targeted in the Israeli strikes.

Saudi television network Al-Arabiya has reported that Mr al Hayya, who previously served as the deputy chairman of Hamas's political bureau, was killed.

