Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Sri Lanka Expresses Concerns Over Recent Strikes In Qatar


2025-09-10 02:13:54
(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) Sri Lanka expressed deep concern over the recent strikes reported in Qatar, which might further escalate volatility and undermine regional security.

Issuing a statement the Foreign Ministry said that Sri Lanka emphasized the need for restraint and to be committed to diplomatic dialogue towards peace and stability in the region while upholding universally accepted international norms and laws.

The Israeli military said it had targeted the leadership of Hamas with strikes on Qatar's capital, Doha.

Qatar had condemned the“cowardly Israeli attack” on the Palestinian militant group's political headquarters in the city, calling it a“flagrant violation of all international laws and norms”.

Several explosions were heard in the city, with smoke seen rising over the Katara district.

A senior official from the region has said five Hamas officials – named as Khalil al Hayya, Khaled Mashaal, Muhammad Darwish, Razi Hamad and Izzat al-Rishq – were in a meeting that was targeted in the Israeli strikes.

Saudi television network Al-Arabiya has reported that Mr al Hayya, who previously served as the deputy chairman of Hamas's political bureau, was killed.

The post Sri Lanka expresses concerns over recent strikes in Qatar appeared first on Colombo Gazette .

MENAFN10092025000190011042ID1110044719

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search