According to presidential press secretary Askat Alagozov, the president's participation in international sporting events has become a good tradition and a symbol of support not only for professional sports, but also for youth in general.

It was emphasized that such initiatives highlight the importance of a healthy lifestyle, physical activity, and patriotic education through sport.

Kyrgyzstan defeated Sri Lanka 6:0 in the game with goals being were scored by Marlen Murzakhmatov (2), Kimi Merk, Khristiyan Brauzman, Erbol Abduzhaparov, and Said Datsiev.

Earlier, the Kyrgyz team defeated Palestine and played a draw with Uzbekistan.

With seven points, Kyrgyzstan topped Group E and secured a place in the final stage of the AFC U23 Asian Cup, which will take place in January next year in Saudi Arabia. (24 News Agency)

The post Kyrgyzstan President attends Sri Lanka vs Kyrgyzstan game appeared first on Colombo Gazette .