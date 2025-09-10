Kyrgyzstan President Attends Sri Lanka Vs Kyrgyzstan Game
According to presidential press secretary Askat Alagozov, the president's participation in international sporting events has become a good tradition and a symbol of support not only for professional sports, but also for youth in general.
It was emphasized that such initiatives highlight the importance of a healthy lifestyle, physical activity, and patriotic education through sport.
Kyrgyzstan defeated Sri Lanka 6:0 in the game with goals being were scored by Marlen Murzakhmatov (2), Kimi Merk, Khristiyan Brauzman, Erbol Abduzhaparov, and Said Datsiev.
Earlier, the Kyrgyz team defeated Palestine and played a draw with Uzbekistan.
With seven points, Kyrgyzstan topped Group E and secured a place in the final stage of the AFC U23 Asian Cup, which will take place in January next year in Saudi Arabia. (24 News Agency)
The post Kyrgyzstan President attends Sri Lanka vs Kyrgyzstan game appeared first on Colombo Gazette .
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- From Zero To Crypto Hero In 25 Minutes: Changelly Introduces A Free Gamified Crash Course
- Bitmex And Tradingview Announce Trading Campaign, Offering 100,000 USDT In Rewards And More
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- Japan Halal Food Market Size To Surpass USD 323.6 Billion By 2033 With A CAGR Of 8.1%
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.6 Million As Exchange Demo Launches
- DOLLUM Expands Wallet Opportunities, Introducing New Security Features Following The DOL Token Sale
CommentsNo comment