Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kyrgyzstan President Attends Sri Lanka Vs Kyrgyzstan Game


2025-09-10 02:13:54
(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) The President of Kyrgyzstan, Sadyr Japarov, attended a Sri Lanka vs Kyrgyzstan football match, which was part of the AFC U23 Asian Cup qualifying tournament.

According to presidential press secretary Askat Alagozov, the president's participation in international sporting events has become a good tradition and a symbol of support not only for professional sports, but also for youth in general.

It was emphasized that such initiatives highlight the importance of a healthy lifestyle, physical activity, and patriotic education through sport.

Kyrgyzstan defeated Sri Lanka 6:0 in the game with goals being were scored by Marlen Murzakhmatov (2), Kimi Merk, Khristiyan Brauzman, Erbol Abduzhaparov, and Said Datsiev.

Earlier, the Kyrgyz team defeated Palestine and played a draw with Uzbekistan.

With seven points, Kyrgyzstan topped Group E and secured a place in the final stage of the AFC U23 Asian Cup, which will take place in January next year in Saudi Arabia. (24 News Agency)

The post Kyrgyzstan President attends Sri Lanka vs Kyrgyzstan game appeared first on Colombo Gazette .

MENAFN10092025000190011042ID1110044718

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search