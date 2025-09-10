Sri Lankans In Nepal Urged To Remain Vigilant

For any assistance, Sri Lankans may contact the Embassy of Sri Lanka in Kathmandu through the dedicated helpline, ‪+9779851048653, the Sri Lanka Foreign Ministry said.

Soldiers are guarding Nepal's parliament and patrolling deserted streets amid a curfew in the capital Kathmandu, after two days of deadly anti-corruption protests forced Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli to resign.

The upheaval in the poor Himalayan nation was unleashed by a social media ban that was announced last week, but was rolled back after 19 people were killed on Monday as police fired tear gas and rubber bullets to control crowds.

The death toll from the protests had risen to 25 by Wednesday, Nepal's health ministry said, while 633 were injured.

