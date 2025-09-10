Traders Push Bitcoin Above $112K As Markets Await Key Data - Arabian Post
Bitcoin traded in a tight range near $111,500 to $112,300 as market participants paused, waiting for fresh cues from upcoming Consumer Price Index, Producer Price Index and central bank announcements. This positioning reflects prudence amid heavier macroeconomic noise.
Solana climbed to around $218 to $220, marking a multi-month high as renewed interest drew capital from more established tokens. Meanwhile, Dogecoin extended a weekly gain to approximately $0.24, buoyed by optimism surrounding the imminent debut of the first U. S. memecoin exchange-traded fund.
SignalPlus head of insights Augustine Fan noted that crypto markets have been relatively flat recently, with Bitcoin underperforming both its major peers and traditional assets such as equities and spot gold. That underperformance accompanied weaker inflows into digital asset trusts and reduced activity on centralised exchanges.
Economists have also dialled back inflation and recession worries following revisions to U. S. labour data, prompting some rebound in market sentiment. Bitcoin, alongside European equities, saw support as experts downplayed fears of stagflation.
Prediction markets suggest that a rate cut from the Federal Reserve is increasingly likely, with sentiment split between a further cut or a hold in October. Gold reached record levels in anticipation of looser monetary policy, even as U. S. equity indices pushed higher.
Positioning remains defensive, but the rotation into altcoins signals willingness among traders to explore higher-beta opportunities. Reflecting this, the phrase Traders Push Bitcoin Above $112K captures the shifting dynamic in crypto allocations-but notably, attention remains fixed on upcoming U. S. data releases shaping the next phase of the market.See also Ethereum-Based Meme Coin Pepeto Secures $6.09M in Presale
Liquidity has stayed modest. Reference points in the $110K–$112K zone appear increasingly important as support amid a backdrop of uncertainty.
