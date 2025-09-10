US Faces Heightened COVID-19 Hospital Strain Amid Escalating Cases - Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) decoding="async" alt="" border="0" width="320" data-original-height="667" data-original-width="1000" src="https://www.airforcemedicine.af.mil/portals/1/Images/Graphics/200309-D-HN545-003.png" onerror="this.onerror=null;this.src='https://thearabianpost.com/assets/aparab-news-post.jpg?v3';" />

The United States is confronting a rise in COVID-19 hospitalisations and emergency department visits, reflecting a discernible peak in national activity. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported on 5 September 2025 that COVID-19 activity“is peaking in many areas of the country with elevated emergency department visits and hospitalisations nationally.”

Worryingly, wastewater surveillance indicates very high viral levels across multiple regions, especially in the West, South, and Southeast, even as overall respiratory illness activity remains low. Recent weekly figures reveal that test positivity for SARS-CoV-2 is climbing-up from around 10.2 % to approximately 11.2 %-with some regions peaking at nearly 18 % positivity. Emergency department visits for COVID-19 have edged upward from 1.3 % to 1.5 %, with notable increases among young children. Hospitalisation rates are rising modestly but remain concerning for older adults, standing at 1.7 admissions per 100,000 population.

CDC's modelling data further underscores that infections are surging in nearly half of US states-24 are experiencing growth or likely growth, while 15 are showing decline or no change, as of 2 September. These growth trends, combined with elevated healthcare demand, illustrate the pressures mounting on medical systems nationwide.

The picture varies geographically: although overall acute respiratory illness activity remains very low, COVID-19's impact is uneven, with hotspots experiencing disproportional strain. Wastewater data reveal“very high” viral loads in select states, serving as early indicators of increased community spread, even where traditional metrics suggest low circulation.

Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com . We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.

Notice an issue?