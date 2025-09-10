Srilankan Halts Kathmandu Flights As Nepal Unrest Escalates - Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) decoding="async" alt="" border="0" width="320" data-original-height="667" data-original-width="1000" src="https://www.aerotime.aero/images/srilankan_airlines_a340-300-800x500.jpeg" onerror="this.onerror=null;this.src='https://thearabianpost.com/assets/aparab-news-post.jpg?v3';" />

SriLankan Airlines has suspended services to Kathmandu after authorities closed Tribhuvan International Airport amid nationwide unrest, forcing cancellations on the Colombo–Kathmandu route and disrupting onward travel plans.

Airport officials said flight operations at Kathmandu would remain shut until the evening as security forces moved to stabilise the capital, while armoured patrols and curfews kept streets largely empty following two days of violent demonstrations. Airline pauses Kathmandu services amid escalating unrest.

Protests that began over corruption and economic grievances have turned deadly, with soldiers guarding parliament and key government buildings after arson attacks and clashes. Reuters reported at least 19 fatalities over 48 hours and said the turmoil prompted a nationwide shutdown affecting aviation, retail and public services.

Knock-on effects spread across regional air corridors. Multiple Kathmandu-bound flights were diverted to India, including four routed to Lucknow as the closure took effect, while IndiGo extended a temporary halt of services to and from Kathmandu to the early evening. Other carriers announced cancellations through the day as they assessed security and operational risks.

SriLankan confirmed the cancellation of flights UL181 and UL182 on Wednesday and advised ticketed passengers to contact their booking channels. Local news outlets in Colombo said the airline's suspension would remain until further notice, aligning with guidance to monitor official updates as authorities reviewed conditions at the airport.

Regional governments urged caution for travellers. India advised its citizens to defer trips to Nepal and for those already in the country to remain indoors, as curfews and transport disruptions left tourists and business travellers stranded across Kathmandu Valley and beyond.

Live updates from Kathmandu indicated authorities were weighing phased resumptions of essential services alongside crowd-control measures. Airports and transport links were prioritised for restoration once security agencies deemed conditions manageable, with the army coordinating road clearance and fire response in affected districts.

Airlines across South Asia adjusted schedules through the afternoon, with Indian and regional carriers cancelling or retiming Kathmandu rotations while offering waivers. Public statements from operators noted the situation remained fluid and that customer notifications would follow as airspace and airport status changed.

SriLankan's decision underscores how quickly a single-airport closure can ripple through a network heavily reliant on narrow time buffers and daylight slots into high-altitude hubs. For passengers booked to or through Kathmandu, carriers advised monitoring flight status pages and staying in contact with travel agents as curfew orders and airport operating hours evolve.

