Dubai Business Events Honoured With Award For Association Development - Arabian Post

Dubai Business Events secured the Association Development Award at the ICCA Middle East Summit, recognising its leadership in fortifying association capacity and fostering knowledge exchange across the region. The accolade was conferred by Fatima Bint Jaafar Al Sairafi, Bahrain's Minister of Tourism, at Exhibition World Bahrain in partnership with the Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority.

At the summit, attended by more than 100 destination leaders and industry stakeholders from the region, the bureau's commitment to advancing collaboration and sustainable development in the meetings industry was spotlighted. This recognition reflects its alignment with the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 and its mission to enhance the region's global competitiveness in business events.

Dubai Business Events-part of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism-participated in a high-level panel discussion titled“The Future of Destination Leadership: Unlocking Regional Potential through Innovation, Inclusivity, and Sustainability,” alongside counterparts from Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Oman and Jordan. The session highlighted how destinations across the Gulf are leveraging innovation, inclusivity and sustainable practices to shape the future of association meetings.

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment, hailed the accolade as evidence of their strategic foresight. He emphasised that associations-regardless of scale or sector-play a pivotal role in Dubai's growth by facilitating knowledge exchange, industry development and economic impact.

