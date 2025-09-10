Xbox Cloud Gaming Rolls Into Car Infotainment Systems - Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) decoding="async" alt="" border="0" width="320" data-original-height="667" data-original-width="1000" src="https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/c/c2/Xbox-Console-Set.png" onerror="this.onerror=null;this.src='https://thearabianpost.com/assets/aparab-news-post.jpg?v3';" />

Microsoft and LG have unveiled plans to add Xbox Cloud Gaming to select internet-connected vehicles, enabling Game Pass Ultimate subscribers to stream and play games directly via the in-car Xbox app. Streamable titles include favourites such as Forza Horizon 5, Gears of War: Reloaded and forthcoming blockbusters like The Outer Worlds 2 and Call of Duty: Black Ops 7. Passengers will need a compatible Bluetooth controller, a vehicle data connection and adherence to driving safety regulations to use the service.

This expansion integrates the Xbox experience into LG's Automotive Content Platform, powered by webOS and already featured in some Kia electric vehicles across Europe-including the EV3-with roll-out plans extending to upcoming models such as the EV4, EV5, the new Sportage, and certain Genesis and Hyundai vehicles.

This move builds on the collaboration that earlier introduced the Xbox app to smart TVs. As Xbox vice-president of marketing Christopher Lee puts it, this is about giving players more flexibility-”meeting players wherever they are” by expanding access beyond mobile devices, PCs and televisions.

Drivers cannot use the system while the vehicle is in motion; streaming is restricted to stationary periods such as EV charging stops or for passenger entertainment on a road trip.

Xbox Cloud Gaming Rolls Into Car Infotainment Systems is a compelling step in redefining in-vehicle entertainment. It extends Xbox's strategy of device-agnostic gaming, repurposing the infotainment cabin into a portable gaming lounge. This initiative further positions LG's ACP as more than just a streaming platform for video content-it aims to turn vehicles into multi-purpose digital spaces.

Charged by this momentum, Microsoft is demonstrating a shift away from hardware-centric gaming markets, emphasising cloud-based accessibility. The inclusion of high-profile titles and upcoming releases, streamlined under Game Pass Ultimate, reinforces the appeal of this car-borne gaming ecosystem.

