Bybit Restores Full Trading Access In India Market - Arabian Post

Bybit has restored full access to its mobile app for users in India, marking a pivotal stage in its compliance efforts and reaffirming its long-term presence in the market. Access to its website is being reinstated in phases and is expected to be fully live within the next three to four days. This marks a strategic relaunch of services including spot trading, derivatives, options and copy trading, supported by enhanced Know Your Customer protocols and security measures.

The exchange began its compliance drive earlier this year by registering with the Financial Intelligence Unit-India as a reporting entity under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act in January 2025. That move followed a penalty of approximately INR 9.27 crore imposed for operating without proper registration. Services had trickled back in February for authorised users, but full restoration remained pending until now.

Bybit co-founder and CEO Ben Zhou said the company views this phase Bybit Restores Full Trading Access in India as more than a mere return-it signals a renewed chapter in its India operations. He emphasised India's potential as a leading digital-asset market and reiterated the company's commitment to delivering secure, transparent, world-class trading experiences. Vikas Gupta, Country Manager of Bybit India, described the moment as a landmark in providing Indian clients a seamless and compliant trading environment. He also spoke of broader ambitions to nurture India's crypto ecosystem through education, strategic partnerships and community initiatives.

Legal counsel from Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas led Bybit's regulatory realignment, navigating months of negotiations and product realignment to meet Indian norms and transaction-reporting requirements. The process has been framed as a model for other offshore platforms seeking a compliant pathway into India's tightening regulatory environment.

Bybit has intensified its outreach in the Indian market, serving as title sponsor for the India Blockchain Tour 2025 and preparing for the next leg,“Metamorphosis – India Blockchain Tour,” in New Delhi on 27–28 September. The exchange has also unveiled its World Series of Trading 2025, offering welcome bonuses and prizes such as cars and smartphones to attract users.

India remains one of the world's most dynamic cryptocurrency markets, despite stiff tax and regulatory hurdles-such as a 30 per cent tax on crypto gains and no comprehensive legal framework yet in place. The restoration of Bybit's services under tighter compliance standards reflects its resilience and underscores the importance of regulatory alignment for offshore platforms.

