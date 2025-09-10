Swiss Housing Options Decrease For Fifth Straight Year
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
According to a press release published Tuesday by the Federal Statistical Office, the vacancy rate fell by 0.08 percentage points in one year, from 1.08% to 1%. On June 1, 2025, the reference date, Switzerland had just over 48,000 vacant homes. In the country's seven major regions, this represents nearly 3,600 fewer vacant homes than the previous year. This is the fifth consecutive annual decline.
+ How bad is Switzerland's housing crisis?
The drop in the number of available homes was most marked in canton Ticino, where the share of properties on the market, whether for rent or sale, fell from 2.08% to 1.92%. The Lake Geneva region followed with a decrease from 0.96% to 0.83%.
Faced with housing scarcity, residents of canton Vaud are no longer hesitating to move farther away to find accommodation, particularly in the Fribourg region of Vevey.
A housing shortage occurs when the proportion of vacant property drops below 2%. All French-speaking cantons are affected with the exception of the canton of Jura. Geneva has the lowest rate with only 0.34% of available housing. Next come Vaud (0.89%), Fribourg (1.11%), Bern (1.12%), Valais (1.18%), and Neuchâtel (1.82%).More Debate Hosted by: Marc Leutenegger What are your experiences with housing shortages and rising property prices?
Switzerland is steering towards a housing crisis. Are there solutions?Join the discussi Apr 25, 2025 60 Likes 69 Comments View the discussi
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Market Research
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- Japan Shrimp Market Predicted To Hit USD 7.8 Billion By 2033 CAGR: 2.62%
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- BTCC Announces Participation In Token2049 Singapore 2025, Showcasing NBA Collaboration With Jaren Jackson Jr.
- Chipper Cash Powers 50% Of Bitcoin Transactions With Bitcoin Lightning Network Via Voltage
- Japan Green Hydrogen Market Size To Reach USD 734 Million By 2033 CAGR Of 27.00%
CommentsNo comment