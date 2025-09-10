Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Médecins Sans Frontières Denounces Gaza 'Genocide'

Médecins Sans Frontières Denounces Gaza 'Genocide'


2025-09-10 02:11:27
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The NGO Médecins Sans Frontières Suisse demonstrated in the Swiss capital Bern against 'genocide' in the Gaza Strip. This content was published on September 10, 2025 - 14:57 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
  • Deutsch de NGO Ärzte ohne Grenzen prangert in Bern“Völkermord in Gaza” an Original Read more: NGO Ärzte ohne Grenzen prangert in Bern“Völkermord in Gaza” a

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The NGO unfurled a 15-metre-long letter on the Bundesplatz, which was signed by over 30,000 people.

The letter, printed in red letters, is addressed to Swiss foreign minister Ignazio Cassis and calls on Switzerland to take action. Under the title“Doctors cannot stop the genocide”, Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) calls on the Federal Council to exert pressure on the Israeli government using all available political, diplomatic and economic means.

As the depositary state of the Geneva Conventions, Switzerland has the responsibility and the opportunity to act, said MSF Switzerland president Micaela Serafini. Neutrality does not mean remaining silent, but standing up for the defence of human dignity.

MSF's action comes at a time when the autumn session of the Swiss parliament has just begun. Several debates are dedicated to the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip. It was only on Tuesday that the Senate rejected the recognition of Palestine.

More More Senate against Switzerland recognising Palestine

This content was published on Sep 9, 2025 The Swiss Senate does not want Switzerland to recognise the state of Palestine at present. On Tuesday it rejected an initiative by canton Geneva calling for this.

Read more: Senate against Switzerland recognising Palestin

MENAFN10092025000210011054ID1110044650

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search