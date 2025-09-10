French Group To Buy Chaplin Museum In Switzerland

Français fr Un groupe français va racheter le Musée de Chaplin à Corsier (VD) Original Read more: Un groupe français va racheter le Musée de Chaplin à Corsier (VD

MENAFN - Swissinfo) The Chaplin's World museum in Corsier-sur-Vevey, Switzerland, is to be acquired by French entertainment firm Museum Studio and Fribourg Group. This content was published on September 10, 2025 - 17:04 5 minutes Keystone-SDA

Museum Studio, an entity of Compagnie Chargeurs Invest, and the Fribourg Group announced the proposed acquisition on Wednesday. The new owners want to give the museum a new lease of life.

“Museum Studio and the Fribourg Group have entered into exclusive discussions with a view to acquiring the 14 hectares and the operating company of Chaplin's World. Drawing on its international experience in the production of exhibitions and the development of immersive experiences for the general public, Museum Studio intends to strengthen the international reputation of this unique venue, in keeping with the creative genius of Charlie Chaplin”, they stated.

According to a spokesperson interviewed by Keystone-ATS, the transaction, which is at an advanced stage, includes not only the operation of the museum, but also the entire estate, as well as the intangible property associated with the artist's world in the museum context. The amount of the transaction is not yet known.

Museum Studio, a world leader in cultural engineering and production for museums, brands and foundations, is a division of Paris-based Compagnie Chargeurs Invest, founded in 1872. The Fribourg Group (a family-owned group based in Alsace) is Compagnie Chargeurs Invest's main shareholder (nearly 70%).

